Wonder Woman Historia #1 Delayed A Month By DC Comics

Earlier this month, Bleeding Cool was first to run a DC Comics letter to comic book retailers, talking about upcoming delays to plenty of comic books, including for the planned Batman Day, the 18th of September, and when and where they may expect them to turn up. It states;

DC faces an unprecedented strain on the global supply chain, affecting all of us in the comic industry and beyond. Up to this point, we've been able to keep delays and shortages to a minimum, but with recent notifications about covid-related port closures, international and domestic freight delays, workforce shortages, and a severely allocated paper supply, we are unable to continue to manage this situation without disruption. A list of updated release dates for affected titles is below, and we expect further shifts in the future. DC will communicate these moves clearly and quickly. Please know that we are doing everything we can to keep a steady supply of product coming through the system until the supply chain strain begin to ease, but based on current industry feedback, this situation is likely to continue for several more months. Given the above supply chain issues, expect allocations for all Batman Day titles except for incentive covers. Initial orders for incentive covers will still be fulfilled.

Bleeding Cool has also heard that, after all the redundancies from 2020, DC Editorial staffers are severely overworked right now, also adding to the logjam. From her Milk Fed Dispatches newsletter. Kelly Sue De Connick talks about the delay of the first issue of her Wonder Woman Historia with Phil Jimenez from the 19th of October to the 16th of November, citing reasons similar to those DC Comics gave. She states "I'm bummed, frankly. It took us—what?—3 years to get to the point where we were able to get a release date and we have to bump? Well… yes. Two reasons: one is a supply chain thing that I don't quite understand, but more importantly, the second reason involves the actual team of colorists working on this book and COVID. I'm not going to go into more detail because it's not my business to share, but… human beings over schedules. Always." True, that. She also says that "if you choose to pre-order it from Books with Pictures in Eugene, Oregon, I'll sign it for you for free."

