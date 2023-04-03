World Of Betty And Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #24 Preview Betty and Veronica take a bite out of crime in this preview of World Of Betty And Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #24.

WORLD OF BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #24

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

FEB231163

(W) Various, Ian Flynn, Tom DeFalco (A) Holly G, Dan Parent (CA) Francis Bonnet

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "Foxy Ladies," She-Fox meets her match in the form of Skulk, another fox-inspired femme fatale! And she's got some help on her side when she recruits Powerteen to be her assistant! Then, in "The Origin of Pow-Girl," Powerteen and Superteen get some surprise help from Pow-Girl to foil some bankrobbers. The girls are curious about this new costumed crime-fighter, but will Pow-Girl reveal her super-secret origins?

In Shops: 4/5/2023

SRP:

