World of Krypton #3 Preview: History vs. Science

The science mafia may come for Supergirl if she continues to enjoy history over science in this preview of World of Krypton #3. Check out the preview below.

WORLD OF KRYPTON #3 (OF 6)

DC Comics

1221DC152

1221DC153 – WORLD OF KRYPTON #3 (OF 6) CVR B DAVE JOHNSON CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Mico Suayan

As evidence of Krypton's environmental precarity mounts, the ruling council fights even harder to hide behind the myth of utopia. But a refusal to confront the problem is truly a refusal to attempt a solution! Zod is determined to force their hands and turns to his old friend Jor-El for backup, but their methods may be too dissimilar.

In Shops: 2/1/2022

SRP: $3.99