World of Krypton #3 Preview: History vs. Science
The science mafia may come for Supergirl if she continues to enjoy history over science in this preview of World of Krypton #3. Check out the preview below.
WORLD OF KRYPTON #3 (OF 6)
DC Comics
1221DC152
1221DC153 – WORLD OF KRYPTON #3 (OF 6) CVR B DAVE JOHNSON CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Robert Venditti (A) Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Mico Suayan
As evidence of Krypton's environmental precarity mounts, the ruling council fights even harder to hide behind the myth of utopia. But a refusal to confront the problem is truly a refusal to attempt a solution! Zod is determined to force their hands and turns to his old friend Jor-El for backup, but their methods may be too dissimilar.
In Shops: 2/1/2022
SRP: $3.99
