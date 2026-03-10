Posted in: Comics | Tagged: frank miller, london

Would You Pay $100 To See Frank Miller In London?

Would you pay $100 to see Frank Miller on stage in London this summer? It looks like you may have the chance...

Article Summary Frank Miller headlines a rare live storytelling event in London on July 30 at the Royal Geographical Society.

Hear firsthand how Miller revolutionized comics like The Dark Knight Returns, Daredevil, and Sin City.

Miller discusses his life, iconic creative process, and legacy in reshaping pop culture and visual storytelling.

Tickets start at £35, but £75 premium seats sold out fast—showing huge excitement for Frank Miller fans.

Frank Miller is coming to London for a Frank Miller: Storyteller, Live in Conversation event at the Royal Geographical Society, on the evening of the 30th of July, in London, from 7.30 pm to 8.45 pm, courtesy of Fane and the How To Academy. The listing page states;

"The creator of The Dark Knight Returns and 300 joins us for a deep dive into his life and art, revealing the inspiration behind his iconic comics and his secrets of storytelling. Frank Miller transformed the way comics are told and reshaped popular culture in America and the world. In this exclusive In Conversation event, we'll hear about his struggles as a fresh faced seventeen year-old kid in seedy 1970s New York and his success reimagining Daredevil and Wolverine: and of course, his transformation of Batman from a childish has-been into the gritty, noirish hero we love. We'll head to Hollywood, hear about the Sin City comics and movies, and his legendary retelling of the Spartans' last stand in 300. We'll discover how he got his first breaks, how he poured his own life into his darkly realistic characters, how he fought against censorship, and how he introduced manga-style storytelling to US readers decade before anime began tiptoeing into the mainstream. Throughout, Frank will share insights into his artistic process, offering lessons for aspiring writers and artists drawn from a lifetime at the summit of popular storytelling."

The event coincides with the publication of Push the Wall, My Life, Writing, Drawing And The Art Of Storytelling by Frank Miller, and copies are available at the event at a discount. As for ticket prices? They range from £75 ($100) to £55, £45 and £35, depending on your proximity to the man himself (UPDATE: The £75 tickets are all gone! I think this event is going to go rather well in that regard…)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!