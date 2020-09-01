Write It In Blood, a New Crime Noir Graphic Novel Published by Image

Rory McConville (Judge Dredd), Joe Palmer (2000 AD) and Chris O'Halloran (Ice Cream Man) have created a new original graphic novel being published by Image Comics in February. Write It In Blood is a tragicomic crime tale aimed at exploring family loyalty and broken dreams.

"I'm thrilled to have been a part of making this book happen," said Palmer. "Rory's a great writer and has crafted a really tight crime thriller. The fact that Image comics is publishing it is a dream come true! If you're into Coen brothers' movies and crime stories with a streak of humour you'll love this."

On the eve of their retirement, two hitmen—Cosmo and Arthur Pryce—drive through the Texas countryside with the infamous Little Harkness in the trunk of their car. The brothers are meant to deliver Harkness to their boss, but matters become complicated when Arthur's recklessness jeopardises Cosmo's retirement plans and puts a target on their backs.

McConville added: "Collaborating with Joe, Chris and Hass on Write It In Blood has been an incredible experience. They're all doing career-best work and I hope people enjoy reading the book as much as we did making it."

Write It In Blood will be available in comic book stores on Wednesday, February 24th and in bookstores on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oh look, and they already have marketing quotes.

"A crime drama that plays out on the character level—where Rory McConville thrives—to methodically draw you in to an intriguing web of connections and mismatched personalities, complete with beautifully stark storytelling from Palmer, O'Halloran and Otsmane-Elhaou." —Al Ewing, Immortal Hulk, Guardians of the Galaxy

"A great-looking Fargo-esque tale of Hitmen… Rory McConville's a crime voice to watch." —Rob Williams, Old Haunts Suicide Squad