WWE The New Day: Power of Positivity Preview: Secret Origins Revealed

This Preview of WWE The New Day: Power of Positivity TPB explores the secret origins of all three members of The New Day. Check out the preview below.

WWE THE NEW DAY: POWER OF POSITIVITY

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220702

(W) Narcisse, Evan, Austin Walker (A / CA) Daniel Bayliss

WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E debuted as a team called The New Day… changing the WWE Universe forever! Everyone knows they're six-time Tag Team Champions-including the longest reign in WWE history-but now, discover the true origins of this unforgettable trio for the first time. Follow young Kofi, Xavier, and Big E as they learn about the world of wrestling, take on opponents big and small, battle their egos (as well as those around them), and realize that they'll always be stronger together than apart! Acclaimed writers Evan Narcisse (Rise of The Black Panther) and Austin Walker (Friends At The Table), and artist Daniel Bayliss (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), reveal the untold story behind one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. Collects the complete WWE The New Day: Power of Positivity #1-2.

In Shops: 8/10/2022

SRP: 14.99

