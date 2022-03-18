X Deaths of Wolverine #5 Preview: Grand Finale

In this preview of X Deaths of Wolverine #5, the solicit wonders what will remain of Omega Wolverine. And to be honest, he's not looking so good in the pages below. But while X-Force is worried about spyware, we have other concerns, such as what will remain, or how many will remain, of Omega Wolverine's dicks?! Check out the preview below.

X Deaths of Wolverine #5

by Benjamin Percy & Federico Vicentini, cover by Adam Kubert

THE FUTURE CRASHES INTO THE PRESENT WITH THE SHOWDOWN YOU'LL HAVE TO SEE TO BELIEVE! WEEK 10 – It's WOLVERINE versus WOLVERINE?! With the time-traveling mission behind him, the truth will be revealed. But who – or WHAT – will remain as the OMEGA WOLVERINE?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.67"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620146400511

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Variants:

75960620146400521 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 5 GONZALES ANIME STYLE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620146400531 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 5 STEGMAN OMEGA WOLVERINE SPOILER VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620146400541 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 5 BAGLEY TRADING CARD VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620146400551 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 5 JIMENEZ VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620146400561 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 5 MANHANINI VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.