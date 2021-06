X-Factor #10 Explodes On eBay Expecting Media Blitz

X-FACTOR #10 GALA MARVEL COMICS APR210798 (W) Leah Williams (A) David Baldeon (CA) Ivan Shavrin THE LAST DANCE! At the Hellfire Gala, SECRETS WILL BE REVEALED! VENGEANCE WILL BE HAD. And someone's number is up. You'll never guess whose. 32 PGS./Rated T+ In Shops: 6/30/2021 SRP: $3.99

