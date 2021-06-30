X-Factor #10 Explodes On eBay Expecting Media Blitz
On Monday, Bleeding Cool told folks that they might want to make sure they get a copy of X-Factor #10 this week, as it brings the Hellfire Gala to a close. That the comic might make headlines – and explaining why. Spoilers of course. Yesterday, we watched as every cover prince advance copy of X-Factor #10 has been snapped up on eBay. One lucky seller sold copies, lots of sellers selling out of all their stock, with one fellow sold all 46 copies on eBay yesterday. Last night, standard copies started selling for more than $10, with tiered variants selling for considerably more. This morning, someone managed to sell a copy for $43 – and then another for $93. Which is utterly insane and may be a one-off. But another has just sold in the UK for over $20 as people have started to wake and UK shops have started to open, and prices are jumping. Spoilers, of course, the listings are wont to say why they are going for such money, but you pay your money, you take your choice…
X-FACTOR #10 GALA
MARVEL COMICS
APR210798
(W) Leah Williams (A) David Baldeon (CA) Ivan Shavrin
THE LAST DANCE! At the Hellfire Gala, SECRETS WILL BE REVEALED! VENGEANCE WILL BE HAD. And someone's number is up. You'll never guess whose. 32 PGS./Rated T+ In Shops: 6/30/2021 SRP: $3.99