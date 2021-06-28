Marvel Comics To Make News Headlines This Week (Spoilers)

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool got the word that X-Factor #10, published this coming Wednesday by Marvel Comics, may turn out to be a collectible comic. Ending the Hellfire Gala storyline that has been running across all Marvel's X-Men comic book. And that it would make a major change, and get all sorts of publicity. Which naturally will need lots of bg spoiler imagery.

We also speculated as to what it may be, looking at what we said on May 10th about the upcoming Trial Of Magneto series, which follows on from X-Factor. Six weeks ago, we wondered what Magneto would go on trial for?

Currently, the Marvel X-Men comic books take place on the mutant island of Krakoa, where almost all mutants on Earth have relocated. A mutant isolationist idyll, it also resurrects mutants who die, thanks to the work of The Five, saving mutant memories and souls, and growing them new bodies. But this is only done for mutants. As a result, the First Law Of Krakoa is "Murder No Man". As humanity cannot be resurrected as mutantity is. When Marvel announced a Trial Of Magneto series, we thought this might be what he would be tried for, and asked "Will it be for murder – the killing of a human? And could that human – no longer a mutant – be his estranged not-a-daughter-anymore Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff?"

The Scarlet Witch, once thought to be a mutant and the daughter of Magneto in the comics, had her history changed back when Marvel and Disney were at odds with Fox Studios over who owned the movie rights to the character. To emphasis the point, Marvel made her and her brother no longer mutants in the comics, and no longer the children of Magneto, but results of experiments by The High Evolutionary. That stayed the case even when Disney bought Fox. And so in the X-Men comics, Wanda was dubbed The Pretender by Magneto and the other Krakoans, labelled an enemy of the mutant race, for the time she turned almost all mutants into humans, something Krakoa has been spending a long time trying to reverse.

Then in the recent SWORD #6 and Way Of X #3 comics, part of the Hellfire Gala event, Wanda Maximoff turned up on Krakoa, invited to see Magneto. They talked, they danced, he told her that he still regarded her as his daughter. But if I was indeed right back in May, then something either went very wrong, or it was a trap. Marvel has killed off the Scarlet Witch and Magneto is prime suspect. We'll see. But certainly given the success of the WandaVision TV series and the expected prominence of the Scarlet Witch in the upcoming Doctor Strange: The Multiverse Of Madness, it's a bold move by Marvel.

We might also look to today's X-Men Monday column at AIPT Comics, where X-Men editor Jordan D White answers whether Scarlet Witch could use a Krakoan transport gate without being a mutant, saying "did she walk through a gate? Yeah, maybe she did. Does that mean she's a mutant? Well, you'd think the answer was "Yes." Except, as we know, she was thought to be a mutant for many, many, many years. And she was thought to be a mutant by people who have technology developed specifically for identifying mutants. So while she is not a mutant, whatever she is, whatever was done to her, was enough to fool Cerebro, apparently."

So if she was disguised enough as a mutant to fool Cerebro despite not being a mutant, does that mean she was also backed up by Cerebro before her death? And could be brought back to life just like the other mutants? Could she even testify in her own murder trial? Look, I've been enough of a comic book clairvoyant today as it is, I don't want to risk it. And, of course, I may be totally wrong about everything. I guess we will find out on Wednesday – or when Marvel decides to drop those big "Marvel Comics Kills Off The Scarlet Witch" headlines I am now expecting mainstream media to run in the wake of the success of WandaVision. X-Factor #10 is published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday, the 30th of June.

X-FACTOR #10 GALA

MARVEL COMICS

APR210798

(W) Leah Williams (A) David Baldeon (CA) Ivan Shavrin

THE LAST DANCE! At the Hellfire Gala, SECRETS WILL BE REVEALED! VENGEANCE WILL BE HAD. And someone's number is up. You'll never guess whose. 32 PGS./Rated T+ In Shops: 6/30/2021 SRP: $3.99