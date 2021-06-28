Speculator Corner: X-Factor #10 Has Massive Impact, End Hellfire Gala

Planet-Size X-Men #1 took a lot of people by surprise. So did SWORD #6. Well, Bleeding Cool has got the word that this week's X-Factor #10 will have just as much of an impact as the terraforming of Mars, the imposition of a new monarchy on Earth, a new currency for the galaxy and the return of Wanda Maximoff to Magneto's life. The solicitations state "THE LAST DANCE! At the Hellfire Gala, SECRETS WILL BE REVEALED! VENGEANCE WILL BE HAD. And someone's number is up. You'll never guess whose." We also note that this issue is ahead of The Trial Of Magneto, with foreshadowing he will be up for the crime of murdering a human, breaking the Krakoan law Murder No Man. Could whoever dies be who Magneto murders? Could it by the Scarlet Witch, his presumed daughter for so many years? Now that she is no longer considered a mutant?

X-Men Editor Jordan White tells Rob Liefeld-boycotting X-Men Monday "The last part of the Gala is X-Factor, the final issue of X-Factor. That's pretty exciting, it's got some awesome stuff in it, including — well, how can I say this without saying it. [Laughs] Let's say a surprising reversal of something. Something that happened that people were like, "Oh, I understand that," is now going to be turned completely on its head in reverse. I think."

Which would definitely describe our mindless speculation. Or it could be something completely different. We have no idea, other than to suggest that collectors might want to be lining up outside their comic book store on Wednesday.

