X-Force #27 Preview: The Birth of Cerebrax

Witness the birth of X-Force's next villain in this preview of X-Force #27, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel. Is it all Wolverine's fault? Of course it is. Oh my god! Is Cerebrax the mind of Wolverine's second dick trapped inside the Cerebro helmet?! Check out the preview below.

X-Force #27

by Benjamin Percy & Robert Gill, cover by Joshua Cassara

ENTER CEREBRAX! An all-new jumping-on point as the DESTINY OF X begins! As WOLVERINE returns to Krakoa, the mind-melding threat of CEREBRAX grips the island via a security flaw that X-FORCE will have to defend against! But where does it come from, and what does it want with FORGE?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 06, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609467702711

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960609467702731 – X-FORCE 27 GILL TEASER VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609467702741 – X-FORCE 27 WEAVER PROMO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609467702751 – X-FORCE 27 WOODS VARIANT – $3.99 US

