X-Force, X-Men and Hawkeye Delayed Another Week
Ten days ago, Bleeding Cool told you that a handful of high-profile Marvel titles ordered through Diamond Comic Distributors would be delayed a week. Now it seems they have been delayed two weeks. Diamond have told affected retailers that "Due to a systems issue affecting Penguin Random House that impacted customers serviced by Diamond's New Memphis Distribution Center, the following Marvel Comics titles originally solicited with an on-sale date of November 24 will now arrive with product on sale December 8."
The titles are Rob Liefeld's X-Force anniversary one-shot, Killshot, X-Men #5 and the new Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #1 which was originally scheduled to concise with the release of last week's Hawkeye TV series from Disney+.
HAWKEYE KATE BISHOP #1 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
SEP210815
(W) Marieke Nijkamp (A) Enid Balam (CA) Jahnoy Lindsay
KATE'S HEADING HOME!
Or at least, back to New York. And as much as she wants to go back to where her friends – her chosen family – are, she's changed since she was last on the East Coast. So she's picked up a pit stop case first. A confidence-booster, to prove to herself she's making the right decision and not going to backslide into her past just by changing time zones.
Besides, the case is perfect: Swanky resort? Check. Jewel heist? Check. Almost definitely 100% a trap? Check.
Don't miss this exciting new miniseries from New York Times bestselling writer Marieke Nijkamp and artist Enid Balám!
RATED T+In Shops: Nov 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99
X-FORCE KILLSHOT ANNV SPECIAL #1
MARVEL COMICS
SEP210918
(W) Rob Liefeld, Chad Bowers (A/CA) Rob Liefeld
Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic team, creator Rob Liefeld returns to the characters he introduced three decades ago to tell a brand-new adventure featuring these hard-hitting heroes! In this special issue, the man called Cable assembles the combined might of five different X-Force squadrons, each gathered across various points in time for one final mission: to defeat Stryfe once and for all – AT ALL COSTS! Sacrifices, betrayals and revelations await as X-Force attempts their most daring assault ever!
RATED T+In Shops: Nov 24, 2021 SRP: $4.99
X-MEN #5
MARVEL COMICS
SEP210940
(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Javier Pina (CA) Pepe Larraz
ENTER: DOCTOR STASIS!
The X-Men's new nemesis finally makes himself known to them, bringing his creations to bear. Mutants may have conquered death, but their foes are all too living…
RATED T+In Shops: Nov 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99