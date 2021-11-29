X-Force, X-Men and Hawkeye Delayed Another Week

HAWKEYE KATE BISHOP #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Marieke Nijkamp (A) Enid Balam (CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

KATE'S HEADING HOME!

Or at least, back to New York. And as much as she wants to go back to where her friends – her chosen family – are, she's changed since she was last on the East Coast. So she's picked up a pit stop case first. A confidence-booster, to prove to herself she's making the right decision and not going to backslide into her past just by changing time zones.

Besides, the case is perfect: Swanky resort? Check. Jewel heist? Check. Almost definitely 100% a trap? Check.

Don't miss this exciting new miniseries from New York Times bestselling writer Marieke Nijkamp and artist Enid Balám!

X-FORCE KILLSHOT ANNV SPECIAL #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Rob Liefeld, Chad Bowers (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic team, creator Rob Liefeld returns to the characters he introduced three decades ago to tell a brand-new adventure featuring these hard-hitting heroes! In this special issue, the man called Cable assembles the combined might of five different X-Force squadrons, each gathered across various points in time for one final mission: to defeat Stryfe once and for all – AT ALL COSTS! Sacrifices, betrayals and revelations await as X-Force attempts their most daring assault ever!

X-MEN #5

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Javier Pina (CA) Pepe Larraz

ENTER: DOCTOR STASIS!

The X-Men's new nemesis finally makes himself known to them, bringing his creations to bear. Mutants may have conquered death, but their foes are all too living…

