Hawkeye, X-Men, X-Force Delayed At Diamond But Not From PRH

Yesterday, Rob Liefeld posted to Facebook saying "Not stoned, stunned! X-FORCE 30th Anniversary is out in 7 days! #marvel" following up with a video, saying "X-FORCE:KILLSHOT!!!! Coming at you next week before Thanksgiving! BOOM!!"

Not so fast, Rob. Diamond Comic Distributors have let retailers know that "due to a systems issue affecting Penguin Random House", the following Marvel Comics titles — originally solicited with an on-sale date of November 24th will now arrive one week late with comics intended to be sold on the 1st of December." This also means that stores that use Penguin Random House for their Marvel Comics titles will get them a week earlier than those who have stuck with Diamond Comic Distributors. And that's Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #1 which had been timed for the release of the Disney+ series, X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special #1, and X-Men #5…

HAWKEYE KATE BISHOP #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210815

(W) Marieke Nijkamp (A) Enid Balam (CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

KATE'S HEADING HOME!

Or at least, back to New York. And as much as she wants to go back to where her friends – her chosen family – are, she's changed since she was last on the East Coast. So she's picked up a pit stop case first. A confidence-booster, to prove to herself she's making the right decision and not going to backslide into her past just by changing time zones.

Besides, the case is perfect: Swanky resort? Check. Jewel heist? Check. Almost definitely 100% a trap? Check.

Don't miss this exciting new miniseries from New York Times bestselling writer Marieke Nijkamp and artist Enid Balám!

RATED T+In Shops: Nov 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99 X-FORCE KILLSHOT ANNV SPECIAL #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210918

(W) Rob Liefeld, Chad Bowers (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic team, creator Rob Liefeld returns to the characters he introduced three decades ago to tell a brand-new adventure featuring these hard-hitting heroes! In this special issue, the man called Cable assembles the combined might of five different X-Force squadrons, each gathered across various points in time for one final mission: to defeat Stryfe once and for all – AT ALL COSTS! Sacrifices, betrayals and revelations await as X-Force attempts their most daring assault ever!

RATED T+In Shops: Nov 24, 2021 SRP: $4.99 X-MEN #5

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210940

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Javier Pina (CA) Pepe Larraz

ENTER: DOCTOR STASIS!

The X-Men's new nemesis finally makes himself known to them, bringing his creations to bear. Mutants may have conquered death, but their foes are all too living…

RATED T+In Shops: Nov 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99