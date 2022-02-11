X-Men #8 Preview: The X-Men Take a Cruise

Posted on
by
|
Comments

In this preview of X-Men #8, the X-Men visit one of those cruises gone wrong where they encounter a new strain of coronavirus and everyone is shitting themselves. Why the hell does anyone even go on those cruises? And now a bunch of mutants might show up and start shooting the place up with their eye lasers? Hard pass. Check out the preview below.

X-Men #8
by Gerry Duggan & Javier Pina, cover by Pepe Larraz
M.O.D.O.K. TAKES AIM AT THE X-MEN! The X-Men have faced a lot of foes in the past… but few have had a face as big as this one. DARE THEY FACE M.O.D.O.K.?
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.59"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D   | 2 oz | 240 per carton
On sale Feb 16, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609999300811
| Rated T+
$3.99
Varants:
75960609999300821 – X-MEN 8 LUBERA X-GWEN VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960609999300831 – X-MEN 8 WOODS VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960609999300841 – X-MEN 8 SWAY BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960609999300851 – X-MEN 8 DAUTERMAN TRADING CARD VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.