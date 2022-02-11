X-Men #8 Preview: The X-Men Take a Cruise

In this preview of X-Men #8, the X-Men visit one of those cruises gone wrong where they encounter a new strain of coronavirus and everyone is shitting themselves. Why the hell does anyone even go on those cruises? And now a bunch of mutants might show up and start shooting the place up with their eye lasers? Hard pass. Check out the preview below.

X-Men #8

by Gerry Duggan & Javier Pina, cover by Pepe Larraz

M.O.D.O.K. TAKES AIM AT THE X-MEN! The X-Men have faced a lot of foes in the past… but few have had a face as big as this one. DARE THEY FACE M.O.D.O.K.?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 16, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609999300811

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960609999300821 – X-MEN 8 LUBERA X-GWEN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609999300831 – X-MEN 8 WOODS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609999300841 – X-MEN 8 SWAY BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609999300851 – X-MEN 8 DAUTERMAN TRADING CARD VARIANT – $3.99 US

