X-Men #9 Preview: Mutants vs. MODOK

Doctor Stasis proposes an alliance with MODOK in this preview of X-Men #9, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. But is that jealousy we sense in Nimrod? Don't fight, robots. There's plenty of murder to go around. Check out the preview below.

X-Men #9

by Gerry Duggan & C.F. Villa, cover by Pepe Larraz

The Quiet Council of Krakoa. The Great Ring of Arakko. The Central Column of Orchis. Three ruling bodies, all about to make vital decisions that will affect their people for years to come…and the X-Men are caught in the cross fire.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609999300911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609999300921 – X-MEN 9 WERNECK TRADING CARD VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609999300931 – X-MEN 9 RON LIM CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609999300941 – X-MEN 9 BUSTOS STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609999300951 – X-MEN 9 YU PROMO VARIANT – $3.99 US

