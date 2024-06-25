Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Hulk #340, todd mcfarlane, wolverine, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Takes On Hulk #340 Vs Wolverine From Todd McFarlane

The comic book take on the X-Men '97 animated series currently being published by Marvel Comics gives us this scene with Wolverine...

The comic book take on the X-Men '97 animated series take on the original X-Men animation from the nineties, itself a take on the nineties and eighties X-Men comic book (breathe) is currently being published by Marvel Comics. Which leads itself to have several layers of meta along the way. Issue 4, out tomorrow, for example, gives us this scene with Wolverine…

…itself a take on the Incredible Hulk #340 cover by Todd McFarlane

And one that has been reprised many a time since…

Here are a bunch of them, and where you can find them in the wild…

Wolverine #41, MegaCon ⋅ Marvel ⋅ 2024 by John Giang

Rick and Morty #46 Store Exclusive ⋅ ONI ⋅ 2019

Predator vs. Wolverine #1, Marvel ⋅ 2023

Knight Terrors #3 1:25 ⋅ DC ⋅ 2023 by Christian Duce

Trump vs. Clinton: Uncivil War Coloring Book, Antarctic ⋅ 2017

Hulk #13, Marvel ⋅ 2023

Star Wars #73, Marvel ⋅ 2019

SpongeBob Comics #43, United Plankton Pictures ⋅ 2015 by Bill Sienkiewicz

Hulk: Grand Design – Monster #1 Variant ⋅ Marvel ⋅ 2022 by Ed Piskor

Radiant Black #14, Image ⋅ 2022

Darkhawk #4 Variant ⋅ Marvel ⋅ 2021 by Miguel Mercado

Usagi Yojimbo #1, Kickstarter ⋅ IDW ⋅ 2019 by Linh Nguyen limited to 500 copies

limited to 500 copies Wolverine #8 Store Exclusive ⋅ Marvel ⋅ 2020 by Clayton Crain

G.I. Joe #1 Variant ⋅ IDW ⋅ 2016 Store exclusive

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #22 Store Exclusive ⋅ IDW ⋅ 2013

Black Panther #166 2nd Print ⋅ Marvel ⋅ 2018

Rick and Morty #38 Store Exclusive ⋅ ONI ⋅ 2018

Deathstroke #12 DC ⋅ 2012 by Rob Liefeld

Wolverine #1 Store Exclusive ⋅ Marvel ⋅ 2020 by Mico Suayan

Spawn #226, Image ⋅ 2013

Hulk #7 1:25 ⋅ Marvel ⋅ 2014 by David Marquez , Deadpool photobomb cover

, Deadpool photobomb cover Wolverine #155, Marvel ⋅ 2000

Marvel Zombies #3, Marvel ⋅ 2006, Arthur Suydam

X-MEN 97 #4

MARVEL COMICS

APR240701

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Salva Espin (CA) Todd Nauck

SINISTER SECRETS COME TO LIGHT!

As the X-Men gather to celebrate good news, some of their most dangerous foes show up to crash the party – and strike a deadly blow to mutant/human relations in the process! The official prelude to the hit new Disney+ TV show reaches its explosive conclusion here, setting up key plots that will play out in the seasons ahead!

Rated T In Shops: Jun 26, 2024 SRP: $3.99

