X-Men '97 Takes On Hulk #340 Vs Wolverine From Todd McFarlane
The comic book take on the X-Men '97 animated series currently being published by Marvel Comics gives us this scene with Wolverine...
The comic book take on the X-Men '97 animated series take on the original X-Men animation from the nineties, itself a take on the nineties and eighties X-Men comic book (breathe) is currently being published by Marvel Comics. Which leads itself to have several layers of meta along the way. Issue 4, out tomorrow, for example, gives us this scene with Wolverine…
…itself a take on the Incredible Hulk #340 cover by Todd McFarlane
And one that has been reprised many a time since…
Here are a bunch of them, and where you can find them in the wild…
- Wolverine #41, MegaCon ⋅ Marvel ⋅ 2024 by John Giang
- Rick and Morty #46 Store Exclusive ⋅ ONI ⋅ 2019
- Predator vs. Wolverine #1, Marvel ⋅ 2023
- Knight Terrors #3 1:25 ⋅ DC ⋅ 2023 by Christian Duce
- Trump vs. Clinton: Uncivil War Coloring Book, Antarctic ⋅ 2017
- Hulk #13, Marvel ⋅ 2023
- Star Wars #73, Marvel ⋅ 2019
- SpongeBob Comics #43, United Plankton Pictures ⋅ 2015 by Bill Sienkiewicz
- Hulk: Grand Design – Monster #1 Variant ⋅ Marvel ⋅ 2022 by Ed Piskor
- Radiant Black #14, Image ⋅ 2022
- Darkhawk #4 Variant ⋅ Marvel ⋅ 2021 by Miguel Mercado
- Usagi Yojimbo #1, Kickstarter ⋅ IDW ⋅ 2019 by Linh Nguyen limited to 500 copies
- Wolverine #8 Store Exclusive ⋅ Marvel ⋅ 2020 by Clayton Crain
- G.I. Joe #1 Variant ⋅ IDW ⋅ 2016 Store exclusive
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #22 Store Exclusive ⋅ IDW ⋅ 2013
- Black Panther #166 2nd Print ⋅ Marvel ⋅ 2018
- Rick and Morty #38 Store Exclusive ⋅ ONI ⋅ 2018
- Deathstroke #12 DC ⋅ 2012 by Rob Liefeld
- Wolverine #1 Store Exclusive ⋅ Marvel ⋅ 2020 by Mico Suayan
- Spawn #226, Image ⋅ 2013
- Hulk #7 1:25 ⋅ Marvel ⋅ 2014 by David Marquez, Deadpool photobomb cover
- Wolverine #155, Marvel ⋅ 2000
- Marvel Zombies #3, Marvel ⋅ 2006, Arthur Suydam
X-MEN 97 #4
MARVEL COMICS
APR240701
(W) Steve Foxe (A) Salva Espin (CA) Todd Nauck
SINISTER SECRETS COME TO LIGHT!
As the X-Men gather to celebrate good news, some of their most dangerous foes show up to crash the party – and strike a deadly blow to mutant/human relations in the process! The official prelude to the hit new Disney+ TV show reaches its explosive conclusion here, setting up key plots that will play out in the seasons ahead!
Rated T In Shops: Jun 26, 2024 SRP: $3.99