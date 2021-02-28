X-Men Beats Batman To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 28/02/21

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

X-Men #18 takes the lead easily, but may not if we had had Batman instead of Dark Detective this week. DC gets three Future State into the Top Ten, with two other titles, Marvel has four including a surprise Black Panther – and Spawn gets a strong placing too. But it's not looking too dissimilar than it would have twenty-five years ago.

X-Men #18 Future State: Dark Detective #4 Batman: Black and White #3 Amazing Spider-Man #60 Spawn #315 Black Panther #23 Future State: Superman House of El #1 Generations: Forged #1 Future State: Legion of Superheroes #2 Wolverine #10

Thanks to the following Bestseller List retailers…

Who had this to say for the Bestseller List…

Ssalefish Comics: "A great week from Marvel, who ended up occupying 7 out of 10 of our bestseller spots, with X-Men clocking in at #1. DC's Future State fatigue continues, and the only title that really did much as far as that goes was Dark Detective. I think folks were really interested at the start of Future State, but now they're mostly ready to get back to business as usual. Spawn sold especially well this week due to all of the recent Spawn news; It was nice to see a handful of people add it to their list."

Rodman Comics: "Once again Lunar got our DC Comics in days early and Diamond not only got in late, one box of comics from Diamond did not get here at until Friday, We can not sell what we do not get in so once again that tips things in DC's favor."

Dr No's: "Four of this week's Top Ten are non-Marvel/DC books: Crossover, Department of Truth, Spawn, and Something Is Killing the Children. DC had four titles on the top ten for us (three Batman titles and Generations Forged), while Marvel had two (Amazing Spider-Man and X-Men). The most important takeaway here is the steady growth of non-Big-Two sales, with more and more readers taking notice of the strong storytelling and powerful art in these books."

