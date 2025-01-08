Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Magik, uncanny x-men

X-Men Days Of Past And Futures In Today's X-Titles (XSpoilers)

X-Men Days Of Past And Futures In Today's X-Titles from Marvel (XSpoilers)

Article Summary Explore new challenges and secrets in Uncanny X-Men #8.

Dive into Magik's mystic adventures as she hunts demons.

NYX confronts controversy and an unexpected challenge.

Wolverine faces a haunting legacy in a high-stakes story.

Today, we see the publication of five From The Ashes X-Men titles: Uncanny X-Men #8, Sentinels #4, Magik #1, NYX #7, and Wolverine #5. Which, given this is a week in which DC Comics just bumped four of their titles for next week, and with Amazing Spider-Man to boot, will probably see Marvel dominate the chart with everything save for the first place for Absolute Batman… but how are the X-Men books tying together this week?

Magik #1 is probably the most traditional of all the X-Men books, even if the main character refuses to get drawn into their community bonhomie.

While Uncanny X-Men #8 has the big bad, Warden Ellis, former Dr Corina, as, basically, a modern-day podcasting Frasier Crane.

Before he was called Scurvy, it seems that Warden Ellis' right-hand mutant was a bit of a looker, and they had quite a thing.

But it seems that using his psychic powers took that all away…

… hence the name "Scurvy". That's body shaming, that is.

Over in NYX, they are being accused of inviting Sentinels. Which is a little unfair… given that is exactly what Warden Ellis is doing,

And it's quite the invitation to Greymalkin Prison, formerly the Westchester School For Gifted Children…

… though it has had a few names over the years.

With its founder, Professor Xavier, back in the game…

…it's time for a brand new mutant sect secret. Over the years, we have had The Twelve, The Externals, Omega Mutants and more. Now it seems that Xavier is part of another set of special bald telepathic mutants, including Scurvy… and Harvey X.

The Avians. There are five of them, maybe six including Xavier. And it comes with a death sentence. But not from bird flu.

Harvey X had visions of the future, and he's not the only one.

But it's still Magik, who best embodies the spirit of the past. With mutants in small town communities being harassed by people with placards. even after they've died.

Wolverine is catching up with old friends…

Magik prefers demons to pancakes…

…and Doctor Doom is coming.

UNCANNY X-MEN #8

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240921

(W) Gail Simone (A) Garron, Javier (CA) David Marquez

HUNTED BY THE PACK, PART ONE! The Outliers, still finding their place in the mutant world, are hunted by a lethal new set of foes: A bloodthirsty, relentless and unstoppable pack of stealth Sentinels! Cut off from their mentors and allies, with no knowledge of who built or aimed these deadly drones, four untrained mutants are on the run and completely unprepared for the violent hunters making them their prey! Rated T+ In Shops: Jan 08, 2025 SRP: $4.99

SENTINELS #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240913

(W) Alex Paknadel (A/CA) Justin Mason

With the program shuddered by Corina Ellis, the Sentinels face an uncertain future. What does it mean to be terminated when your job is literally your life? And what will four unstoppable super-soldiers do with the time left to them? Rated T+In Shops: Jan 08, 2025 SRP: $3.99

MAGIK #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240948

(W) Ashley Allen (A) German Peralta (CA) J. Scott Campbell

THE MYSTIC MUTANT GOES DEMON HUNTING IN HER OWN NEW, ONGOING SERIES! The X-Man Ilyanna Rasputina strikes out on her own with new allies and dark powers arrayed against her. Something ancient has awakened beneath the Alaskan ice. Unfortunately for it, that's Magik's territory now! Written by rising star Ashley Allen (X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – MAGIK, MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD) and illustrated by the incomparable Germán Peralta (LOKI, BLACK PANTHER), this is a stylish, high-octane demon-hunting adventure starring the fiercest X-Man of them all! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 08, 2025 SRP: $4.99

NYX #7

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240909

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Enid Balam (CA) Sara Pichelli

"I've seen what you're building, Prodigy. And I don't think you have any idea how dangerous it is. Ms. Marvel trusts you, but you're helping her perpetuate a lie. Sophie trusts you, but you're absolving her of her crimes. Wolverine trusts you, but you're asking her to indulge her violence. Anole trusts you, but he's the only one of you holding to the old ways. So I'll make this easy. I'll do it in a language we both understand. My name is Synch. And I challenge you to a battle to the death. I challenge you to the CIRCLE PERILOUS." Rated T+In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

SRP: $3.99

WOLVERINE #5

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240930

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A/CA) Martin Coccolo

THE CALL OF THE ADAMANTINE! WEAPON X changed WOLVERINE's life forever when they bonded his claws and skeleton to the unbreakable metal adamantium. THIS IS WORSE. Who or what is the ADAMANTINE? RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. Rated T+In Shops: Jan 08, 2025 SRP: $4.99

