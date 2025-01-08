Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ,

X-Men Days Of Past And Futures In Today's X-Titles (XSpoilers)

X-Men Days Of Past And Futures In Today's X-Titles from Marvel (XSpoilers)

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Explore new challenges and secrets in Uncanny X-Men #8.
  • Dive into Magik's mystic adventures as she hunts demons.
  • NYX confronts controversy and an unexpected challenge.
  • Wolverine faces a haunting legacy in a high-stakes story.

Today, we see the publication of five From The Ashes X-Men titles: Uncanny X-Men #8, Sentinels #4, Magik #1, NYX #7, and Wolverine #5. Which, given this is a week in which DC Comics just bumped four of their titles for next week, and with Amazing Spider-Man to boot, will probably see Marvel dominate the chart with everything save for the first place for Absolute Batman… but how are the X-Men books tying together this week?

Magik #1 by Ashley Allen and German Peralta
Magik #1 by Ashley Allen and German Peralta

Magik #1 is probably the most traditional of all the X-Men books, even if the main character refuses to get drawn into their community bonhomie.

Magik #1 by Ashley Allen and German Peralta
Magik #1 by Ashley Allen and German Peralta

While Uncanny X-Men #8 has the big bad, Warden Ellis, former Dr Corina, as, basically, a modern-day podcasting Frasier Crane.

Uncanny X-Men #8 by Gail Simone and Javier Garron
Uncanny X-Men #8 by Gail Simone and Javier Garron

Before he was called Scurvy, it seems that Warden Ellis' right-hand mutant was a bit of a looker, and they had quite a thing.

Sentinels #3 by Alex Paknadel and Justin Mason
Sentinels #3 by Alex Paknadel and Justin Mason

But it seems that using his psychic powers took that all away…

Uncanny X-Men #8 by Gail Simone and Javier Garron
Uncanny X-Men #8 by Gail Simone and Javier Garron

… hence the name "Scurvy". That's body shaming, that is.

NYX #7 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Enid Balam
NYX #7 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Enid Balam

Over in NYX, they are being accused of inviting Sentinels. Which is a little unfair… given that is exactly what Warden Ellis is doing,

Sentinels #3 by Alex Paknadel and Justin Mason
Sentinels #3 by Alex Paknadel and Justin Mason

And it's quite the invitation to Greymalkin Prison, formerly the Westchester School For Gifted Children…

Sentinels #3 by Alex Paknadel and Justin Mason
Sentinels #3 by Alex Paknadel and Justin Mason

… though it has had a few names over the years.

NYX #7 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Enid Balam
NYX #7 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Enid Balam

With its founder, Professor Xavier, back in the game…

 

Marvel Comics
Sentinels #3 by Alex Paknadel and Justin Mason

…it's time for a brand new mutant sect secret. Over the years, we have had The Twelve, The Externals, Omega Mutants and more. Now it seems that Xavier is part of another set of special bald telepathic mutants, including Scurvy… and Harvey X.

Uncanny X-Men #8 by Gail Simone and Javier Garron
Uncanny X-Men #8 by Gail Simone and Javier Garron

The Avians. There are five of them, maybe six including Xavier. And it comes with a death sentence. But not from bird flu.

Marvel Comics
Uncanny X-Men #8 by Gail Simone and Javier Garron

Harvey X had visions of the future, and he's not the only one.

Marvel Comics
Sentinels #3 by Alex Paknadel and Justin Mason

But it's still Magik, who best embodies the spirit of the past. With mutants in small town communities being harassed by people with placards. even after they've died.

Magik #1 by Ashley Allen and German Peralta
Magik #1 by Ashley Allen and German Peralta

Wolverine is catching up with old friends…

Wolverine #5 by Saladin Ahmed and Martin Coccolo
Wolverine #5 by Saladin Ahmed and Martin Coccolo

Magik prefers demons to pancakes…

Magik #1 by Ashley Allen and German Peralta
Magik #1 by Ashley Allen and German Peralta

…and Doctor Doom is coming.

NYX #7 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Enid Balam
NYX #7 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Enid Balam

UNCANNY X-MEN #8
MARVEL COMICS
OCT240921
(W) Gail Simone (A) Garron, Javier (CA) David Marquez
HUNTED BY THE PACK, PART ONE! The Outliers, still finding their place in the mutant world, are hunted by a lethal new set of foes: A bloodthirsty, relentless and unstoppable pack of stealth Sentinels! Cut off from their mentors and allies, with no knowledge of who built or aimed these deadly drones, four untrained mutants are on the run and completely unprepared for the violent hunters making them their prey! Rated T+ In Shops: Jan 08, 2025 SRP: $4.99

SENTINELS #4 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
OCT240913
(W) Alex Paknadel (A/CA) Justin Mason
With the program shuddered by Corina Ellis, the Sentinels face an uncertain future. What does it mean to be terminated when your job is literally your life? And what will four unstoppable super-soldiers do with the time left to them? Rated T+In Shops: Jan 08, 2025 SRP: $3.99

MAGIK #1
MARVEL COMICS
OCT240948
(W) Ashley Allen (A) German Peralta (CA) J. Scott Campbell
THE MYSTIC MUTANT GOES DEMON HUNTING IN HER OWN NEW, ONGOING SERIES! The X-Man Ilyanna Rasputina strikes out on her own with new allies and dark powers arrayed against her. Something ancient has awakened beneath the Alaskan ice. Unfortunately for it, that's Magik's territory now! Written by rising star Ashley Allen (X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – MAGIK, MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD) and illustrated by the incomparable Germán Peralta (LOKI, BLACK PANTHER), this is a stylish, high-octane demon-hunting adventure starring the fiercest X-Man of them all! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 08, 2025 SRP: $4.99

NYX #7
MARVEL COMICS
OCT240909
(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Enid Balam (CA) Sara Pichelli
"I've seen what you're building, Prodigy. And I don't think you have any idea how dangerous it is. Ms. Marvel trusts you, but you're helping her perpetuate a lie. Sophie trusts you, but you're absolving her of her crimes. Wolverine trusts you, but you're asking her to indulge her violence. Anole trusts you, but he's the only one of you holding to the old ways. So I'll make this easy. I'll do it in a language we both understand. My name is Synch. And I challenge you to a battle to the death. I challenge you to the CIRCLE PERILOUS." Rated T+In Shops: Jan 08, 2025
SRP: $3.99

WOLVERINE #5
MARVEL COMICS
OCT240930
(W) Saladin Ahmed (A/CA) Martin Coccolo
THE CALL OF THE ADAMANTINE! WEAPON X changed WOLVERINE's life forever when they bonded his claws and skeleton to the unbreakable metal adamantium. THIS IS WORSE. Who or what is the ADAMANTINE? RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. Rated T+In Shops: Jan 08, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.