X-Men Krakoan Finale Releases Go Digital Early On Marvel Unlimited

Here's when Marvel Unlimited subscribers can expect early access to the final issues of the Krakoan Era:

Monday, June 3

Monday, June 10

Monday, June 17

Monday, June 24

Monday, July 1

X-MEN #35

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing, Gerry Duggan, Gail Simone, Jed MacKay, Eve L. Ewing

(A) Sara Pichelli, Stefano Caselli, Jerome Opeña, Leinil Francis Yu, Phil Noto, Mark Brooks, Walt Simonson, Luciano Vecchio, Lucas Werneck, Joshua Cassara, John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Sunny Gho, David Curiel (CA) Pepe Larraz

THE END OF AN ERA – UNCANNY X-MEN #700! All good things must come to an end, and as good of a thing as the Krakoan era has been for mutantkind…its time has come at last. The tragedy and triumph of FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X, the madness and mystery of RISE OF THE POWERS OF X…they have all come to their end and led to this moment that will change the future of mutantkind for years to come. Written and drawn by an all-star cast of writers and artists who have shaped the Krakoan Age, this is one milestone no X-Fan will want to miss! Also featuring a story of family by X-Men master Chris Claremont…and a glimpse of things to come! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $9.99