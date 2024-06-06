Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, from the ashes, krakoa, marvel unlimited, X-Men #35
X-Men Krakoan Finale Releases Go Digital Early On Marvel Unlimited
Marvel has decided to digitally rush the remaining Krakoan X-Men issues on Marvel Unlimited and get them out of the door.
With X-Men #35/Uncanny X-Men #700 dropping yesterday, ending the Krakoan Age and kicking off the From The Ashes run, Marvel has decided to digitally rush the remaining issues on Marvel Unlimited and get them out of the door as the X-Men line relaunches. With accelerated digital streaming dates for X-Men (2021), Fall Of The House Of X (2024), Rise Of The Powers Of X (2024), X-Men: Forever (2024), Resurrection Of Magneto (2024), Wolverine (2020), Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace (2024), and more. With the final issues published yesterday available digitally in less than a month after print publication, rather than the usual 2-3 months delay. Ms Marvel, Resurrection Of Magneto, X-Men Forever and Wolverine go weekly, with Wolverine and X-Men Forever double shipping on a couple of weeks to keep up.
Here's when Marvel Unlimited subscribers can expect early access to the final issues of the Krakoan Era:
Monday, June 3
- CABLE #2
- DEAD X-MEN #2
- DEAD X-MEN #3
- FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #3
- INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #15
- MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #1
- RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #2
- X-MEN #32
- WOLVERINE #44
- WOLVERINE #45
Monday, June 10
- CABLE #3
- INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #16
- RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #3
- RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #3
- X-FORCE #50
- X-MEN #33
- X-MEN: FOREVER #1
- WOLVERINE #46
Monday, June 17
- DEAD X-MEN #4
- FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #4
- INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #17
- MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #2
- RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #4
- RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #4
- X-MEN: FOREVER #2
- WOLVERINE #47
- WOLVERINE #48
Monday, June 24
- CABLE #4
- INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #18
- MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #3
- X-MEN #34
- X-MEN: FOREVER #3
- X-MEN: FOREVER #4
- WOLVERINE #49
Monday, July 1
- FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #5
- MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #4
- RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #5
- X-MEN #35
- X-MEN: THE WEDDING SPECIAL #1
- WOLVERINE #50
X-MEN #35
MARVEL COMICS
APR240643
(W) Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing, Gerry Duggan, Gail Simone, Jed MacKay, Eve L. Ewing
(A) Sara Pichelli, Stefano Caselli, Jerome Opeña, Leinil Francis Yu, Phil Noto, Mark Brooks, Walt Simonson, Luciano Vecchio, Lucas Werneck, Joshua Cassara, John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Sunny Gho, David Curiel (CA) Pepe Larraz
THE END OF AN ERA – UNCANNY X-MEN #700! All good things must come to an end, and as good of a thing as the Krakoan era has been for mutantkind…its time has come at last. The tragedy and triumph of FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X, the madness and mystery of RISE OF THE POWERS OF X…they have all come to their end and led to this moment that will change the future of mutantkind for years to come. Written and drawn by an all-star cast of writers and artists who have shaped the Krakoan Age, this is one milestone no X-Fan will want to miss! Also featuring a story of family by X-Men master Chris Claremont…and a glimpse of things to come! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $9.99