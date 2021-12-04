X-Men Legends #9 Preview: The Final Showdown

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, Bleeding Cool's way of saying "thanks for the clicks" by giving you more opportunities to click on more articles, lovingly generated to 90% completion by a previewbot and then artfully enhanced with clickbait headlines and just enough commentary in the opening paragraph to meet Bleeding Cool's clickbait SEO standards (and not a penny more!). We're happy because our article count is bolstered, you're happy because, assuming you can get through all the popup ads, you get a sneak peek of the Marvel and DC comics coming out next week. Everybody wins! Larry Hama continues his classic Wolverine run in this preview of X-Men Legends #9, which promises an explosive showdown between Wolverine, Lady Deathstrike, Omega Red, and Sabretooth. Read the preview below, and as this is the last one of these I need to schedule for the night, good night!

X-Men Legends #9

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210951

SEP210952 – X-MEN LEGENDS #9 ANDREWS VAR – $3.99

(W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Billy Tan

FATAL FOUR WAY!

WOLVERINE vs. LADY DEATHSTRIKE vs. OMEGA RED vs. SABRETOOTH!

This is the showdown you've waited decades for, brought to you as only the legendary Larry Hama can!

RATED T+

In Shops: 12/8/2021

SRP: $3.99

