X-Men of Apocalypse #2 Preview: Time Travel Tussle

X-Men of Apocalypse #2 hits stores Wednesday. The X-Men face their past selves in a time-bending adventure to restore history!

Article Summary X-Men of Apocalypse #2 releases January 21st, with time-travel chaos and X-Men fighting their past selves!

History hangs in the balance as the X-Men of Apocalypse return to their origins to restore the timeline.

Original X-Men clash with their future counterparts in a temporal showdown full of classic comic mayhem.

BACK TO WHERE IT BEGAN! The X-Men of Apocalypse have gone back to where it all began in their quest to restore their history! But before they can, it means mixing it up with the original X-Men!

X-Men of Apocalypse #2

by Jeph Loeb & Simone Di Meo, cover by Simone Di Meo

BACK TO WHERE IT BEGAN! The X-Men of Apocalypse have gone back to where it all began in their quest to restore their history! But before they can, it means mixing it up with the original X-Men!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jan 21, 2026 | 32 Pages | 75960621272900211

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621272900216 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #2 RUSSELL DAUTERMAN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621272900217 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #2 STEPHEN PLATT VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621272900218 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #2 JOE MADUREIRA VIRGIN VARIANT A – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621272900219 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #2 JOE MADUREIRA VIRGIN VARIANT B – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621272900221 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #2 JOE MADUREIRA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621272900231 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #2 JOSHUA SWABY VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621272900241 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #2 ARTHUR ADAMS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621272900251 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #2 MARK BROOKS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

