X-Men & Orchis, Kingpin & Krakoa, Now With Added Spider-Man (Spoilers)

Marvel publish Wolverine, Uncanny Avengers, Uncanny Spider-Man, X-Men Infinity, Original X-Men, Astonishing Iceman and Amazing Spider-Man.

This week sees Marvel publish Wolverine #40, Uncanny Avengers #5, Uncanny Spider-Man #5, X-Men Infinity Unlimited #117 , Original X-Men #1, Astonishing Iceman #5, and Amazing Spider-Man #40. Everything is heading towards the big Orchis Vs X-Men finale amongst the Marvel mutant comic books… with Wolverine heading into space.

And Spider-Man is getting dragged along, in one of a few ways today.

In Wolverine #40, Logan is taking Spider-Man on an impromptu trip into space to take out an Orchis space station. As you do. He does make it down to New York eventually. Everyone makes it to New York.

But naturally, Orchis is waiting for them. While over in Uncanny Spider-Man in New York, Nightcrawler gets to rewrite Spider-Man's motto.

While in Uncanny Avengers, Spider-Man's newspaper, the Daily Bugle in New York, courtesy of Ben Urich, is reporting on Spider-Man enemy and recent ally of the mutants, The Kingpin of crime, Wilson Fisk, defending the X-Men and attacking Orchis in the press, in the memory of his mutant wife, Typhoid Mary.

Of course, Realm Of X readers will know that Typhoid Mary survived the assault on Krakoa, and was shunted across to Vanaheim, and is on her way back…

…but in Amazing Spider-Man, she has returned to Wilson Fisk's side. And they may have a New York Gang War to deal with rather than a mutant war. X-Men Infinity Unlimited #117 reminds us that where there is war, there is also Christmas, even in hell, and Hannukkah under the streets of New York.

Even on the planet of Arakko, though they have a slightly different version.

Iceman keeps things festive as a literal snowman, albeit one who has just had a big New York rescue,

Even while a parallel version of himself in a parallel New York is fighting off himself.

But there is war to come. Mystique sees it as a rising up of the mutant masses…

…while Wolverine looks to the mutants on Arakko…

… where their war has taken place…

Still, Orchis still seem to be chipper, with the trial of Cyclops expecting to be a PR stunt for them…

… and that it is just the first part of their plan.

And while Bea mourns Doug Ramsey…

…his other half is being used by Orchis in New York…

As Orchis brainwash New York, they have bigger Handmaid's Tale-style plans…

Something parallel Iceman sees to be very aware of.

It's a fight for survival.

While Wolverine is looking forward to whatever Tom Brevoort brings…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #40

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230579

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

GANG WAR CONTINUES!

Battle lines are drawn, with Spidey and his crew being the only ones who can save all of New York City from the worst super criminals to ever super criminal! But is Tombstone on THEIR SIDE?! And you won't believe your eyes reading the last page of this issue!

Rated TIn Shops: Dec 20, 2023 SRP: $4.99

ASTONISHING ICEMAN #5

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230668

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Jesus Saiz

SHATTERED!

ORCHIS has figured out ICEMAN's secret – and brings the fight to his frozen front door! Can BOBBY DRAKE survive this ultimate showdown?

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 20, 2023 SRP: $3.99

ORIGINAL X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230685

(W) Christos Gage (A) Greg Land (CA) Ryan Stegman

THE OG 5 ON AN ALL-NEW ADVENTURE!

Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Beast, Iceman and Angel – the first and greatest heroes to bear the X-Men name – once traveled into their own futures and reset the course of history. Now another multiversal mystery calls them forth. When the dust settles, one hero will remain, trapped in the world as we know it. With shocking surprise guests and heart-pounding twists and turns, Christos Gage and Greg Land kick off a story that will shake the whole MU!

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: $5.99

UNCANNY AVENGERS #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230676

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Garron, Javier

CAPTAIN KRAKOA – UNMASKED!

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: $3.99

UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #5

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230669

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Tony Daniel

IN THE CLAWS OF THE VULTURE!

Mystique is missing, mutantkind is scattered and hunted and Nightcrawler must finally face the demons he's been keeping in the shadows. But it looks like Orchis will be helping him bare his soul…as they rend the flesh from his bones! Does Kurt Wagner's extraordinary journey end here?

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: $3.99

WOLVERINE #40

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230692

(W) Ben Percy (A) Ibrahim Moustafa (CA) Leinil Yu

STARK SENTINELS GET SPIDER-SENSES TINGLING! LAST MUTANT STANDING – FINALE!

LOGAN's journey across the ORCHIS-controlled globe brings him to New York City – and a reunion with that great non-mutant super hero: SPIDER-MAN! But will the ol' PARKER LUCK help WOLVERINE against the wrath of the STARK SENTINELS or put the fall in FALL OF X?!

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: $4.99

