X-Men Red Prepares For The Coming Of Orchis To Krakoa

The Fall Of X and the Hellfire Gala are coming to the X-Men and to Krakoa. And X-Men Red is paving the way for Orchis to attack...

The Fall Of X and the Hellfire Gala are coming to the X-Men and to Krakoa. Marianna Stern, servant of Morgan Le Fay and of the Coven Akkaba, helped wrest Britain away from Krakoan influences, serving old magic, and in X-Men Red, finding a way to communicate with Apocalypse's former wife Genesis in the demon dimension of Amenth and providing a way for her to return to Earth.

And in the process confirming that the Coven Akkaba were in allegiance with the terrorist group Orchis.Formed by members of SHIELD, STRIKE, SWORD, ARMOR, AIM, Alpha Flight, HAMMER, Hydra, the CIA, FBI, Mossad, and the FCB, it began as a project created my machines travelling from the future, a mutant/human paradise created by Krakoa, that successfully fought off an attack by a techno-organic Dominion alien race, trying to change that future by destroying Krakoa at its roots. Though the members of Orchis are not aware of this particular aspect.

And in X-Men: Before The Fall: Heralds Of Apocalypse, with the origins of Okkara, the land that would one day become both Arakko and Krakoa, persuading Genesis and making the deal to return to Arrako. To see the destruction that has been caused there.

The genocide of Arakkii mutants at the hands of Uranos The Eternal, does not exactly go down well. And so the scene is set.

And in today's X-Men Red #14, Genesis arrives at the Great Ring Council of Arakko and systematically turns the Council in her favour.

Laying diss tracks in those who oppose her such as Jon Ironfire. And with the Apocalypse helm taking spoken words and emphasising the, whispering them in ears, out of context and very persuasive to almost all.

Turning Arakki from what they have become, back to what they once were, under her rule. And what do Arakki do better than anyone?

They fought. they fight each other, they win. By breaking the bond with Krakoa, having their own battles to fight, means that Orchis can attack Krakoa with impunity, while Arakko goes to war with itself for the glory of it all. Doing Orchis' job for them.

Of course, I still reckon that Krakoa is forgetting one of its finest assets, an Omega Mutant hidden within their midst who is only reluctantly joining Krakoa,

Morgan Red, who can turn organic matter into chocolate. Put him next to Feilong and see how long he will last when his lungs have been turned into Curly Wurlys.

Asexual he may be, but he could also defeat Galactus. Probably. Of course, it may now be too late for The Fall…

X-MEN RED #13

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230805

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jacopo Camagni (CA) Stefano Caselli

SHE'S BACK! Genesis once again walks the island she ruled for millennia – with the Annihilation Staff in her hand. But what is in her heart? Is the return of the Mother of Arakko to be celebrated – or feared? As the Fall of X closes in, the Great Ring must decide…or risk their own fall from grace. Rated T+In Shops: Jul 19, 2023 SRP: $3.99

NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230815

(W) Charlie Jane Anders (A) Enid Balam (CA) Javier Fernandez

DANGER! BATTERY OVERLOAD! The New Mutants' plan to take down Count Nefaria has epically failed, and as a result, he's more powerful than ever! But there's no time for Escapade and her teammates to lick their wounds – Nefaria and his diabolical Lethal Legion have set their sights on a convention center in Midtown New York to make hundreds of humans the Count's personal batteries! Will our ragtag team of well-meaning misfits be able to finally complete the perfect heist and stop Nefaria from gaining almost unlimited power? Find out in this final issue!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: $3.99

