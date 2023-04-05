X-Men Returns to Days Of Future Past for Doomsday Just in time for the X-Men’s 60th anniversary, Marc Guggenheim and Manuel García will return the Sentinel-run future of Days Of Future Past

Just in time for the X-Men's 60th anniversary, Marc Guggenheim and Manuel García will return the Sentinel-run future of Chris Claremont and John Byrne's Days Of Future Past two-part storyline, Uncanny X-Men #141 and #142, that so impacted the series, with a new prequel to the future events depicted in that series. Even though it was meant to be set in the far-flung future of 2013, which would have been the 50th anniversary of the X-Men. A dystopian future where mutants were hunted, imprisoned, experimented upon, tortured and killed by the state, with Sentinel robots enforcing the laws, Marvel hasn't been able to keep itself from revisiting the concept in comic books, TV shows, films and now… another prequel.

Chris Claremont and Salvador Larroca already created Uncanny X-Men #140.5 as a prequel chapter through the premium prestige-priced Marvel Made offering back in 2020, but this seems something new. New-ish, anyway.

Beginning at the pivotal moment that Kate Pryde desperately tried to alter in the original story and taking readers right up the legendary opening pages of Uncanny X-Men #141, the series will reveal all the dark history behind "Days of Future Past," complete with the previously untold deaths of key mutant characters, super hero guest stars, and shocking revelations. In a world where mutants are more than simply hated and feared, but not yet slain and apprehended, the assassination of Senator Kelly comes to pass, bringing with it the Mutant Control Act and Sentinels on every corner. But with mutantkind on the back foot, what lengths will Kate Pryde, Wolverine, Colossus, Storm, Banshee, Cyclops, Angel, Professor X, and the rest of the X-Men go in order to find some way to survive? And what scheme of Magneto will bring about their ultimate DOOMSDAY? "Growing up, I never thought I'd get the chance to write the X-Men as many times as I have. I particularly never thought I'd be able to play around in the amazing timeline that Chris Claremont and John Byrne brought to life in Days of Future Past," Guggenheim shared. "I still have the most vivid memory of visiting the stationery store where I used to buy my comics and seeing Uncanny X-Men #141 on the rack. That iconic cover blew my nine year-old mind. "My goal with this story is to fill in some missing gaps in the thirty-year period that Kate Pryde summarized in just four panels back in the day. Prior familiarity with the original story won't be required. The end result is an event that feels like the X-Men story to end all X-Men stories. At least, that's the bullseye we're aiming at!"

X-Men: Days Of Future Past – Doomsday #1 will be out in July.