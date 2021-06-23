X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation Replaces Way Of X in September

Marvel Comics' September 2021 solicitations include a new book by the Way Of X creative team Si Spurrier and Bob Quinn, spinning out of the current series which has seen Nightcrawler explore the religious aspects of mutant life on Krakoa (and today comes up against sexual aspects of that, in a way he finds rather uncomfortable). The series has also seen Onslaught, the living psychic combination of Professor Xavier and Magneto, that caused such problems for the Marvel Universe in the past. Well, in September 2021, that seems to come to the foreground as, instead of Way Of X, we have X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation. What that revelation is, well, clearly they aren't telling right now… but it does include a party. Yes, yes, they've just had a Hellfire Gala, but this is Krakoa, there is always room for another party. Here's the solicitation, and the Way Of X solicits leading up to it.

X-MEN: THE ONSLAUGHT REVELATION #1

SI SPURRIER (W) • BOB QUINN (A) • COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI YOU HAVE STRAYED FROM THE WAY OF X. THE ONSLAUGHT IS UPON YOU! • The X-Men's greatest foe, mutantkind's primal evil, slithers in the minds of its most senior leaders… The kids whisper of the CRUCI-BALL: a party to end all parties. A party to end everything. The seals are broken, the trumpets have sounded; only a small band of eccentric mutants can hope to break the fall… Can Nightcrawler light the spark that will drive out the shadows… or will Krakoa slip into the abyss…? 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/PARENTAL ADVISORY …S4.99

WAY OF X #5

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

THIS IS THE WAY!

• What happens when the third law of Krakoa is broken?

• What happens when all other solutions have failed?

• What happens when Nightcrawler finally finds the Way?

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 18, 2021 SRP: $3.99

WAY OF X #4

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

KILL NO MAN!

(BUT SOME EXCEPTIONS MAY APPLY)

• Nightcrawler must act fast to avoid catastrophe as the laws of Krakoa (and physics) are tested to their limits.

• Also: a nice family bonding sesh with no violent repercussions.

• Just kidding. This is Xavier vs. Legion in a boozed-up Tiki bar, with the sanity of mutantkind at stake.

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 14, 2021 SRP: $3.99

WAY OF X #3 GALA

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

MAKE MORE MUTANTS.

• It's the Hellfire Gala hangover.

• Nightcrawler tries to root out the evil working to destroy Krakoa by investigating all its laws, starting with…

• **SEXY SAXOPHONE SOLO**

32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jun 23, 2021 SRP: $3.99