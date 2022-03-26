X-Men Unlimited: Latitude #1 Preview: Wolverine vs. The Internet

We may disagree with Wolverine on a lot of things, but in this preview of X-Men Unlimited: Latitude #1, he nails the Internet. "I hate computers. All the worst garbage comes out of them." You nailed it, bub. Check out the preview below.

X-Men Unlimited: Latitude #1

by Jonathan Hickman & Declan Shalvey, cover by Declan Shalvey

WOLVERINE JUMPS INTO THE VOID! When A.I.M. manages a covert infiltration of the S.W.O.R.D. station and kidnaps three mutants, it's up to Wolverine to take one giant leap for man and get them back. From the vacuum of space to the dripping guts of an evil supercomputer, Logan will stop at nothing to save his friends. Collecting the first four chapters of the hit MARVEL INFINITY COMIC by Head of X Jonathan Hickman and superstar artist Declan Shalvey for the first time in print!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.15"H x 0.08"D | 4 oz | 110 per carton

On sale Mar 30, 2022 | 64 Pages | 75960620373400111

| Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

75960620373400121 – X-MEN UNLIMITED: LATITUDE 1 MAGNO VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620373400131 – X-MEN UNLIMITED: LATITUDE 1 COLA WOMEN'S HISTORY VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620373400151 – X-MEN UNLIMITED: LATITUDE 1 HENDERSON VARIANT – $5.99 US

