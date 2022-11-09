X-Men's Judgment Day Omega #1 Reminds Us Comics Is The Best Artform

Comic books are just words and pictures. And you can do anything with words and pictures. And today's AXE: Judgment Day Omega #1 by Kieron Gillen and Guiu Villanova reminds us of that, by looking at the language of the High Eternals.

High Eternal is written in comic book form, regarded as the highest of all art forms. They say few cultures agree, but maybe the French and Japanese come closest…

And the story itself seeks to live, as told in comic book form. But how does the rest of the comic book match up.

Because I was going to kick off a little with any street in London having those flags up and then I thought, oh no, wait, we just had the Platinum Jubilee before the Queen karked it and, you know, I did see a few more of those around like that going down somewhere like the King's Road as pictured above…

Though with fewer burning giant Eternals bearing down on me. That part is totally unrealistic.

But it does give writer Kieron Gillen a platform to express the most important aspect of modern-day cultures. Write zines and publish them. Words and pictures, you can do anything with them after all.

You can also draw as well… even Kieron can. I know, but it's true, I have his zines of old. Glad he found lots of artists to work with though. I wonder what he'll bring to Harrohgate?

AXE JUDGMENT DAY OMEGA #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220886

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Guiu Villanova (CA) Pasqual Ferry

THE FALLOUT OF JUDGMENT DAY IS FELT!

After events, we make promises. "Nothing will ever be the same again." For the Eternals, it's a lie. It's always the same and always will be. However, in the wake of Judgment Day, they discover what is truly Eternal…

RATED T+In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: $4.99