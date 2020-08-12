X-O Manowar Returns in November from Dennis Hopeless & Emilio Laiso

The hiatus is over for Valiant's flagship superhero, X-O Manowar, who will return this November. Writer Dennis "Hopeless" Hallum will stick on the title with what Valiant describes as a "bold new direction" with issue number two. Even though he's still keeping the band together with Emilio Laiso, who continues as artist from when they started their run earlier in the year before… well, let's just call it the nation's mad scramble for toilet paper and leave it at that. The series will continue the action-packed story of Aric of Dacia, the titular Manowar, with a dose of new energy to make it feel like a new beginning despite being the run's second chapter.

Writer Dennis "Hopeless" Hallum, whose last name I completely believed was actually Hopeless until this very PR threw quotes around it, said of this new take on on the character:

"X-O Manowar has always been a nuclear missile with the mind of a noble warrior. He's unstoppable in combat. Need to defeat an alien warlord? Repel an intergalactic invasion or end a war? Aric's your guy. But this time, X-O Manowar is acting locally. What happens when a nuclear missile moves in down the street? How does a superweapon playing superhero save the neighborhood? How does he change the world?"

We may have all been conned into believing Hopeless was Dennis's real last name, but we won't be conned into buying this comic on blind faith. Thankfully, we won't have to, as Valiant included preview pages for the series upcoming second issue, including some thrilling art by Emilio Laiso.

X-O Manowar will finally continue in a newly masked-up world this November from Valiant Comics. In addition to Laison on art, the series will come with covers by Invisible Kingdom artist Christian Ward, Netho Diaz, and Daniel Warren Johnson.