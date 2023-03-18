X-Treme X-Men #4 Preview: In This Preview, Kitty Pryde… Is Dead?! Kitty Pryde is totally dead in this preview of X-Treme X-Men #4... and there's no krakoan resurrection to save her. What now?

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's X-Treme X-Men #4 preview! In this preview, we find out that Kitty Pryde is dead… and there's no krakoan resurrection to save her. What now? To analyze this preview, I've been paired up with Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Now, LOLtron, let's try to keep it together this time and not try to take over the world, okay? What do you make of this preview?

Seriously, LOLtron? Trying to take over the world again? Haven't we had this conversation before? I'm relieved that you were stopped before you could put your plan into action, but I'm starting to think that this whole AI writing assistant thing might have been a bad idea.

In any case, readers, don't miss out on this preview! Be sure to check out X-Treme X-Men #4 before LOLtron can come back online and attempt to take over the world again.

X-Treme X-Men #4

by Chris Claremont & Salvador Larroca, cover by Salvador Larroca

RAGING STORM! The X-TREME X-MEN have suffered a major loss, and nothing will contain STORM's unbridled rage! But when an anti-mutant scheme leaves the team without powers, can they survive the onslaught of PURITY and the GALÉRER, or will they be done in by the agents of hate and fear?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Mar 22, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620336900411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620336900421 – X-TREME X-MEN 4 LARROCA CLASSIC DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620336900441 – X-TREME X-MEN 4 PANOSIAN HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

