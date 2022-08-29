Yara Flor, Wonder Girl Revealed As Being Interested In Men (Spoilers)

On the island of Themyscira, Paradise Island, is it a given that the inhabitants are queer in one way or another, lesbian, bi, ace and recently, trans, but an all-female population comes with it certain assumptions. Yara Flor, the current Wonder Girl and future Wonder Woman, has a different legacy. Daughter of an Amazon and a Brazilian river god, she grows up in Brazil, unaware of her Amazon heritage. Some have asked about her sexuality, as she featured on a DC Pride variant cover last year;

Of course, we all know that for people, fictional or in real life, sexuality can be complex, nuanced multi-levelled thing. However, in tomorrow's Wonder Girl Annual 2022 by Joelle Jones, Adriana Melo, Sweeney Boo, Jill Thompson and Emi Lenox, we get, well, one data point at least.

And a supportive crowd of wing-women to boot.

And now that this Wonder Girl Annual finished off the original run from Joelle Jones, when will Yara Flor headline her own comic book again?

WONDER GIRL 2022 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Joelle Jones (A) Various (CA) Joelle Jones

Art by Adriana Melo, Sweeney Boo, Jill Thompson and Emi Lenox After an unforgettable first visit to Themyscira (see Trial of the Amazons), Yara Flor has been crowned Wonder Girl and her Esquecida tribe accepted into the Amazon sisterhood…so what now? The jungles of Brazil beckon our heroes home, just in time for some new adventures! You won't want to miss this oversize issue packed with never-before-seen stories about the mysterious new tribe and their most famous member! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 08/30/2022