Yehudi Mercado Creates Barkham Asylum MG Graphic Novel For DC Comics Yehudi Mercado, who recently wrote and drew the well-received Shazam! Thundercrack DCEU graphic novel is working on something new.

Yehudi Mercado, who recently wrote and drew the well-received Shazam! Thundercrack DCEU graphic novel for DC Comics (and a less-than-well received Miles Morales comic for Marvel) is working on something new for next year from DC Comics, a middle-grade graphic novel about the pets of Gotham's Super-Villains, Barkham Asylum, to be published on the 6th of February, 2024.

"When the Super-Villains of Gotham get thrown into Arkham Asylum, their henchpets go to the maximum-security pound known as Barkham Asylum. Fur flies when Jester, The Joker's dog, gets a tough-talking stray cat named Penny tossed into lockup with him. But they'll have to work together to figure out what the evil Dr. Hugo Mange is up to. And the only way to stop this terrifying team-up is to win the talent show and get visitation with their masters at Arkham on the hill. Because the Joker is sure to help! What could go wrong with that plan?"

"When crafting this graphic novel, I pulled some inspiration from my own experience growing up," said creator Yehudi Mercado. "I was a class clown in school and as a result of that, I spent a lot of time in detention. So I can kind of relate to the lead dog, Jester, in my own way. All Jester wants is to make people laugh, so in his mind, his master isn't such a bad guy. Locked up with him is an innocent stray cat named Penny, a loner who rejects Jester's request to join his pack. But if they're going to get out of this mess, they will have to team up. And if a stray cat and The Joker's dog can get along, then maybe there's hope for all of us!"