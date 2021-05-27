Yehudi Mercado Creates Sequel To Shazam!, Shazam! Thundercrack

The Shazam! movie starring Zachary Levi as Billy Batson will be getting a sequel in the form of a middle-grade graphic novel Shazam! Thundercrack from DC Comics. Written and drawn by Yehudi Mercado, Shazam! Thundercrack will tell the story of Billy Batson, modelled on Levi, as he experiences trouble in school and is forced to become the new quarterback for the Fawcett Tigers. This is a DC comic book debut for Mercado, who has previously worked on a series of creator-owned graphic novels, including Buffalo Speedway, Pantalones TX, and Uncle Grandpa, writing and art-directing on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy mobile phone game for Disney Interactive and for DC, the webseries DC Super Hero Girls.

Billy Batson has never been a team player and becoming the superhero Shazam didn't seem to change that much, but his new strength and stamina will make football a breeze. After skipping school one too many times, Billy is offered a choice: football or detention. The Fawcett Tigers need a new champion—their last quarterback ended up in the hospital and the coach is pretty sure rival team the Fishtown Atoms are to blame. Between football practice and superhero training, Billy's muscles are getting bigger, but so is his ego. Will foster dad Victor's wise counsel and memories of his own football triumphs help keep young Shazam grounded? Young readers can follow along on this new journey to find out! Best friend Freddy is also there every step of the way vlogging Billy's superhero training montages, family pranks, and the new gig he took to monitor Billy's football practices.

How this will fit with the planned movie sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, for June 2023 is unknown. It may just not. But still, Shazam! Thundercrack will be out a years early, on the 7th of June, 2022.