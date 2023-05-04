Yen Press Adds Two New Japanese Audiobook Titles Yen Press announced that its audio divison Yen Audio will be releasing audiobooks of two light novels from Yen On: The Samurai and The Prisoner and Ishura.

Yen Audio, the audio division of Yen Press, will release two new audiobook adaptations of Yen On novels: The Samurai and the Prisoner and Ishura. Yen On is the new light novel division of Yen Press, bring out English translations of popular Japanese and Korean light novels.

The Samurai and the Prisoner (Yen On, Yen Press)

The winter of 1578 four years prior to the Honno-ji Incident. Araki Murashige has betrayed his ally Oda Nobunaga and holed himself up in Arioka Castle—but a string of unsettling incidents within the castle walls has him at his wit's end. The desperate warlord's only hope for solving these mysteries is imprisoned in the castle's dungeon: a man named Kuroda Kanbei, one of Oda's most gifted strategists. When all the conflict and intrigue come to a close, what will these two men have gained…and lost? Award-winning author Honobu Yonezawa's English-language debut is a page-turning blend of historical and detective fiction.

The Samurai and the Prisoner is the latest novel by prolific mystery writer Honobu Yonezawa and his first work to be translated into English. Throughout his two decades in publication, Honobu Yonezawa has received numerous awards, such as the Yamamoto Shūgorō Prize for his short story collection Mangan and the Mystery Writers of Japan Award for Best Novel for his book Oreta Ryūkotsu. The Samurai and the Prisoner has earned Honbu Yonezawa two more prestigious awards to add to his list of accolades: the Yamada Fūtarō Prize and the Naoki Prize. The English edition of the novel will be released in June 2023.

Ishura (Yen On, Yen Press)

In a world where the Demon King has died, a host of demigods capable of felling him have inherited the world. A master fencer who can figure out how to take out their opponents with a single glance; a lancer so swift they can break the sound barrier; a wyvern rogue who fights with three legendary weapons at once; an all-powerful wizard who can speak thoughts into being; an angelic assassin who deals instant death. Eager to attain the title of "True Hero," these champions each pursue challenges against formidable foes and spark conflicts among themselves. The battle to determine the mightiest of the mighty begins.

In the 2021 edition of Takarajimasha's This Light Novel Is Amazing! (Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi!) guidebook, Ishura topped the tankōbon, novel, and new title categories with the most votes recorded in its history. Earlier this year, it was announced that this popular fantasy novel would be receiving an anime adaptation to be streamed worldwide exclusively on Disney+. Ishura, Vol. 4, is set to release in July 2023.

In addition to light novels, Yen On is quickly becoming the home for critically acclaimed works of literary and genre fiction. The immense popularity of its titles has led to highly anticipated audiobook adaptations produced by Yen Audio, such as the March 2023 release of the Even If This Love Disappears Tonight audiobook and the May 2023 release of the Tezcatlipoca audiobook.

The Samurai and the Prisoner audiobook is scheduled to debut in September 2023, and the Ishura audiobook is expected to debut in October 2023. Voice actors will be announced later by Yen Audio and Yen Press.