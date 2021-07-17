Yen Press Announces Narrators for Yen Audio Launch Titles

Following the June 2021 announcement of actor Ki Hong Lee narrating the Solo Leveling, Vol. 1 audiobook, Yen Press, LLC announced the narrators for the rest of the Yen Audio launch series. The imprint was created to publish audiobook adaptations of light novels. This series' include adaptations of some of the most popular light novels from Yen On—Sword Art Online, Overlord, and The Saga of Tanya the Evil. The lineup of narrators draws on the current pool of voice actors already known in the anime voice acting world.

Sword Art Online, Vol. 1, will be narrated by Bryce Papenbrook. Since the age of eight, Bryce Papenbrook has been a professional voice-over artist and has since starred in numerous roles, including Kirito from the Sword Art Online anime. Additional noteworthy roles include Inosuke Hashibira from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan. The Sword Art Online, Vol. 1 audiobook is scheduled for an August 2021 release.

Overlord, Vol. 1 will be narrated by Christopher Guerrero. Christopher Guerrero is a Dallas-based actor who started his career in theater before transitioning fully into voice-over. Since becoming a voice actor nine years ago, he has acted in over 100 anime titles, including work on the Overlord anime as protagonist Ainz Ooal Gown. Additional noteworthy roles include Gecko Moria from One Piece and Shadow from SK8 the Infinity. The Overlord, Vol. 1 audiobook is scheduled for a September 2021 release.

The Saga of Tanya the Evil, Vol. 1, will be narrated by Monica Rial. Monica Rial has been working in the anime industry for over 20 years and is considered to be one of the most prolific anime voice actors in the United States. Among her many roles, Monica voiced Tanya Degurechaff in The Saga of Tanya the Evil anime. Additional noteworthy roles include Sakura from Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card and May Chang from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. The audiobook for The Saga of Tanya the Evil, Vol. 1, is scheduled for a November 2021 release.

To help launch the Yen Audio imprint, Yen Press is hosting a Yen Audio Panel at Virtual Crunchyroll Expo, which will take place August 5–7. The panel will feature samples from upcoming Yen Audio releases as well as a discussion with Solo Leveling director Caitlin Davies and voice actors Christopher Guerrero and Bryce Papenbrook on their work on upcoming releases.