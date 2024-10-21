Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Manga, NYCC, Yen Press | Tagged: A Witch’s Life in Mongol, Bocchi the Rock!, Desperate March for Love, Doodles by Ryoko Kui, Kindergarten Wars, light novels, manga, NYCC 2024, Phantom Invasion, Reincarnation Coliseum: The Weakest Skill Conquers the Strongest Women and Creates a Harem, spice and wolf, Spy Classr, Stardust Family, Tamaki & Amane, The 13th Footprint, The 31st Consort, The BS Situation of Tougetsu Umidori, The Ragnarok System of the Desperate Reincarnated Demon Lord and the Seven Aggressive Maidens, The Skeleton Enchanted by the Cursed Blade: The Greatest Demon Lord Who Conquers the Dungeon and Commands an Invincible Army, To Sir Without Love: I’m Divorcing You, Yen Press

Yen Press Closes Out NYCC 2024 with Huge Slate of 19 New Titles

Yen Press closed out its last day at New York Comic Con 2024 by announcing a slate of 17 new manga titles and 2 new novels for 2025.

Yen Press wrapped up its time at New York Comic Con 2024 on the last day with the reveal of nineteen new title acquisitions, ranging from a romance that literally transcends time periods to historical and futuristic settings and more. Releasing in April 2025, this lineup includes seventeen manga and two light novels. Yen Press certainly doesn't do anything by half measures.

Yen Press Upcoming Lineup

The Summer Hikaru Died (novel)

By Mio Nukaga

Original Story / Illustrations by Mokumokuren

The bond between Yoshiki and Hikaru is a welcome escape from their isolated village. But one fateful day when the two boys meet up, Yoshiki can immediately tell something is off. Though the person standing before him wears Hikaru's face, Yoshiki knows that his friend is…gone. It is then that Yoshiki makes a decision. Although things will never be as they once were, he would prefer this Hikaru to no Hikaru at all.

Spice and Wolf Collector's Edition (manga)

By Keito Koume

Original Story by Isuna Hasekura

Character Design by Jyuu Ayakura

Kraft Lawrence has been walking the lonely path of the itinerant merchant for seven years. His life changes forever when he meets Holo, the Wolf-God of the Harvest, and the two begin traveling together. Soon they discover a unique business opportunity, but their plans go awry when a competing organization captures Holo and threatens to turn her over to the oppressive, monotheistic Church. Can Lawrence rescue his companion, and will the pair become more than just friends? Find out in this newly released deluxe collector's edition!

Bocchi the Rock! Side Story: Kikuri Hiroi's Heavy-Drinking Diary

Original Story by Aki Hamazi

Art by Kumichou

Kikuri Hiroi—genius bassist of Sick Hack, terror of concert venues, eternal deadbeat, and all-around poor role model—has long held that there's no problem you can't drink your way out of. Whether it's the failing economy, overdue rent bills, or just plain ol' social anxiety, a quick trip on the spiral of happiness will help everything work itself out in the end…right? Surely her personal life isn't a total disaster, right?! Find out in this spin-off to Bocchi the Rock!

Spy Classroom 2nd Period: Daughter Dearest

By Benishake

Original Story / Script by Takemachi

Original Character Design by Tomari

The second part of the hit fantasy series Spy Classroom has arrived in manga form! In this class, resorting to underhanded tactics is the only way to survive! The Great War has come to an end, and the era of espionage is upon us. But a new type of conflict is just around the corner, and its combatants lurk in the shadows… Which side will prevail in this battle of information?

Doodles by Ryoko Kui: Daydream Hour

By Ryoko Kui

From Ryoko Kui, author of Delicious in Dungeon, comes a lush compilation of artwork drawn over the course of the hit series's creation! Featuring hundreds of pages of comics, sketches, and full color illustrations, this gorgeous collection will help you discover new sides to your favorite characters as they're depicted in situations you've never seen before!

Reincarnation Coliseum: The Weakest Skill Conquers the Strongest Women and Creates a Harem

Original Story by Saizou Harawata

Art by zunta

High schooler Kouji Mikagami is painfully average in every way—except when he's playing video games! So getting summoned to a magical world and granted the ability to copy his opponents' skills should be his way to the top. But before he gets the chance, he's thrown into the coliseum as a combat slave…for his trash-tier skill! In the midst of his despair, he realizes only one path remains open to him—beat down the strongest girls with the weakest skill and make a name for himself!

The BS Situation of Tougetsu Umidori (manga)

By Miso Ameiro

Original Story by Kaeru Ryouseirui

Original Character Design by Natsuki Amashiro

One day, Tougetsu Umidori suddenly receives a mysterious request from Nara Yoshino, a classmate she's rather close with. Little does she know, however, that this is only the beginning of a series of bizarre events. Soon after, an enigmatic girl in a cat hoodie shows up at Umidori's house, calling herself "BS." Thanks to her, all manner of strange things happen, including toilet borrowing, betrayal, threats, a grapple for freedom, and finally a desperate plea for mercy. Once everything is over, this strange new girl asks: "Hey, will you kill the lies with me?" And without knowing why, Umidori joins in on her quest.

Tamaki & Amane

By Fumi Yoshinaga

Family, romance, friendship—endless relationships tether us to the people we love. From the Edo period to modern-day Japan, the postwar era to the seventies, Tamaki and Amane's fates intertwine time and time again.

The 31st Consort

By Tsubasa Nanaki

Original Story by Momotoe

Original Character Design by Nanao Yamashita

No lady wants to be chosen as the unfortunate 31st consort candidate. After all, being the lowest rank means only one chance to see the king every few months! That's perfect for Feria, though. Hailing from the far remote territory of the kingdom and uninterested in marriage, she'd much rather tend to her lovely herb garden than vie for favor! But when the inevitable visit on the 31st comes…what's to become of her "romance"?!

To Sir, Without Love: I'm Divorcing You

By Iroto Tsumugi

Original Story by Kori Hisakawa

Original Character Design by Airumu

On the day Byletta is supposed to meet her husband-to-be…the man's gone off to war! Eight years later, as she's enjoying her spouseless married life, Byletta receives news that he is set to return. Determined to keep her man-free lifestyle, she sends a divorce letter. But the man (whom she still hasn't met) responds with an outrageous wager: to sleep together for a month and she's free to go if she doesn't conceive!

Bye-Bye Earth (novel)

By Tow Ubukata

Belle lives in a world where people take the form of animals like cats, frogs, and mice—and she's the odd one out! This peculiar fang-less, fur-less, scale-less, smooth-skinned girl sets off on a journey to find others like her. However, in order to travel freely, she'll have to wield her Howling Sword and prove herself in battle!

The Ragnarok System of the Desperate Reincarnated Demon Lord and the Seven Aggressive Maidens

Original Story by Kenji Saito

Art by GUNP

Rintarou, a renowned hero who helped save Japan from being taken over by demons, has become an unconfident university student. Though he still has his incredible abilities, there's one thing he doesn't have—a girlfriend. But one day, a princess suddenly approaches him and asks to be his wife, his girlfriend…or even his friend with benefits!?

Desperate March for Love

By Michika Tomizawa

"Hey, wanna try going out with me?"

Rei has feelings for Ami, a girl in her class who's always been kind to her. So when she confesses to Ami, she fully expects to get turned down…until Ami says she likes her back!

But now that they're officially a couple, Ami seems a little off. While Rei is head over heels for her, Ami is a player who isn't even sure how to love just one person. Rei is crushed by Ami's seemingly careless approach to their relationship, but even so, she won't give up.

Will Rei's earnest but cumbersome feelings for Ami win out in the end? Or is the girl she loves simply too far out of reach?

Phantom Invasion

By Kumosuke Yamada

Ryo wakes up one day to find himself transported to another world full of monster girls. Although their power far surpasses that of any humans, Ryo has his own ability—the "Charm" skill, which forcibly increases his affection level with all monster girls! Using this skill, he seduces all kinds of monster girls and builds a harem to get revenge on all the fantastical creatures that attacked and brought his home to ruin…!

Stardust Family

By Aki Poroyama

In a future world, children hold the authority to determine who may become parents. Having children is illegal—unless a couple first passes a strict examination, conducted by a child, that certifies them as capable providers. It is a veritable utopia with no child abuse…or at least, so it may seem. Hikari is one such examiner in this system, spending his days evaluating prospective parents. But one day, he comes across a couple that isn't quite like the others…

The Skeleton Enchanted by the Cursed Blade: The Greatest Demon Lord, Who Conquers the Dungeon and Commands an Invincible Army

Art by NOBUHISA TSURUOKA

Original Story by Nozomi Ginyoku

Out of all the horrors born in the labyrinth, skeletons are the weakest. In a world where the strong prey on the weak, one skeleton has no choice but to always run from danger—until a fateful encounter with a sentient cursed blade gives him unfathomable abilities?! From Nozomi Ginyoku, the author of I'm a Behemoth, comes the unlikeliest story of one monster's rise to the top!

A Witch's Life in Mongol

By Tomato Soup

In the harem of the Khan, wisdom is beauty.

The time: the thirteenth century. The place: Yeke Mongol Ulus, the greatest empire the world has ever known. The woman: Fatima, hailing from Persia, where medical technique and scientific knowledge have been perfected beyond all precedent.

Fatima's desire for a stage where she can put her knowledge to work has brought her to the palace of the Mongols, where she falls under the wing of Töregene, the sixth wife of Ögedei, the second Great Khan—a mighty woman with complicated feelings about the direction of the empire. These two women are the axel upon which the politics of the palace, and soon the very world, will turn…

The 13th Footprint

By Kei Sanbe

Following their son Ao's release from the hospital, Touya and Haru were all ready to start a new life with him in their picturesque new home. But that was before the postcards arrived… Each postcard details an event—one that won't happen until the next day. Follow this family on an adventure to unravel the mystery, stopping to help everyone they can along the way.

Kindergarten Wars

By You Chiba

Rita is Convict 999, a former legendary assassin who now works at a kindergarten for the children of world leaders. Her job is to protect the schoolchildren from the clutches of would-be assassins sent after them! But even with her overwhelming strength, Rita has a weakness—she's head-over-heels for good-looking men!

