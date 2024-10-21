Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Manga, NYCC, Viz Media | Tagged: Ize Press, Lady Devil, Lover Boy, manga, manhwa, Murderous Lewellyn’s Candlelit Dinner, Radio Storm., Yen Press

Yen Press Imprint Ize Press Licenses One Romantasy and 3 BL Comics

At New York Comic Con 2024, Yen Press announced its imprint Ize Press will publish a Romantasy and 3 BL manhwa series in print editions.

Article Summary Yen Press imprint Ize Press announces four new manhwa titles at New York Comic Con 2024.

Lady Devil and Lover Boy set for April 2025 release; two others await dates.

Murderous Lewellyn’s Candlelit Dinner offers a thrilling mix of murder mystery and BL romance.

Radio Storm delivers a dystopian romantic adventure with a supernatural twist.

At the Yen Press Industry Panel at New York Comic Con 2024, they announced their imprint Ize Press would be publishing the print editions of four new comics: Lady Devil, Murderous Lewellyn's Candlelit Dinner, Lover Boy, and Radio Storm. Lady Devil and Lover Boy are set to release in April 2025. The publication date of Murderous Lewellyn's Candlelit Dinner and Radio Storm will be announced on the Ize Press social media pages in the coming months.

Lady Devil

Art by Choco FUKI

Adaptation by hanheun

Original Story by B.Cenci

Giovinetta Valdemar, Lady Devil herself, was branded as such after her first husband's heart was ripped out on their wedding night. Years later, she is betrothed once more to a much older nobleman, and in her desperation, makes a wish to the devil of Ducommun for help—a plea that is answered by transforming her twin brother, Johannes, the exalted hero of Valdemar, into a devil! Will this creature be her salvation or lead her down an even more treacherous and forbidden path?

Featuring twisted characters and dark themes, Lady Devil is a historical romance manhwa that was adapted by hanheun, who oversaw the adaptation of Marriage of Convenience. Complete in 140 episodes, the webcomic is serialized on both Tappytoon and Manta Comics. This tragic tale of a young girl's forbidden love with her twin brother takes readers on a tumultuous but enthralling ride.

Murderous Lewellyn's Candlelit Dinner

Art by MUK_BU

Adaptation by 0L

Original Story by Sumnagi

A string of murders has left the residents of Ira Street feeling uneasy….although that's none of Shavonne's business. The penniless author is too busy trying to secure his next paycheck to pay much attention to such matters—well, that and figuring out what the deal is with his strange new neighbor, Lewellyn, a young and handsome man who spends his days peeling onions on the stairs right outside Shavonne's apartment. Shavonne tries not to concern himself, but when he makes a gruesome discovery during a candlelit dinner at Lewellyn's place, both his neighbor's eccentricities and the murders plaguing the community become harder to ignore…

Murderous Lewellyn's Candlelit Dinner is a historical murder-mystery Boys Love manhwa following the interactions between a down-on-his-luck writer and the peculiar neighbor with skeletons in his closet. This psychological thriller is serialized on Lezhin and complete in 90 episodes. Murderous Lewellyn's Candlelit Dinner will engross readers with its amazing plot full of intricate details and plenty of emotional moments. The print publication of Murderous Lewellyn's Candlelit Dinner is highly anticipated by fans of BL stories with obsessive lovers and character depth.

Lover Boy

By ZEC

For Eunho Jung, there has always been one constant in life—his feelings for the boy next door, Jaeha Yoo. From a proposal at the age of three to a confession in his teenage years, the torch Eunho carries for the older man has never died out…not even when Jaeha got married. Now in college, a chance meeting leads Eunho to reconnect with the recently divorced Jaeha—and he'll do everything in his power to make his crush see him for the potential lover he is, not the cute kid he was. Will this finally be the right time, right place for these two? Or will Jaeha's inability to let love in lead them to crash and burn?

From the artist of The New Recruit comes a riveting Boys Love manhwa about a university student chasing after his unrequited love and a self-destructive divorcee who struggles to open his heart. Lover Boy features black-and-white artwork and is rated mature for its steamy romance scenes. Complete in 87 episodes, the webcomic has received over 196 thousand views and 20 thousand likes on Tapas. Lover Boy is a great read for BL fans who love childhood reunion stories, bisexual protagonists, and tantalizing intimacy.

Radio Storm

By Team S&S

Are love and salvation possible at the end of the world? For core-user Sak, such a dream is unthinkable. Bullied by his peers at the war academy for his seemingly useless abilities, Sak spends every day focused only on survival. But when a deadly plague compromises the haven of his school, fantasy suddenly starts looking a whole lot more like reality. Now Sak must find his Caller—a person who amplifies his powers and who he'll feel an innate, deep sense of affection for. The only problem? When he finally meets his stranger, he thinks Sak has lost his mind! In the face of unreciprocated feelings, weaponized distrust, and life-or-death stakes, can Sak and his Caller meet on the same wavelength? Or will their journey lead them to a hell of regret…?

Taking place in a dystopian zombie apocalypse setting, Radio Storm is a supernatural Boys Love manhwa that follows an apathetic protagonist whose pheromones can determine the fate of humanity and a sexy rogue soldier with a tragic backstory. Radio Storm features beautiful black-and-white artwork with spot color sprinkled throughout the pages. The webcomic was serialized on Tapas and is complete in 80 episodes. Creating a wholly unique reading experience, Radio Storm is perfect for BL readers looking for a horror mystery comic with an unreliable narrator, intricate world-building, plenty of plot twists, and steamy scenes of affection.

For more information, visit izepress.com.

