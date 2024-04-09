Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: nyx, phoenix, x-force

Yes, Jean Grey is Phoenix in Marvel's New X-Men Comics

Yes, Jean Grey is Phoenix in Marvel's New X-Men comics, with teased details for X-Force and NYX as well for this summer.

It was never an entirely sure thing, that Jean Grey would be the lead in the new Phoenix title, spinning out of Marvel's X-Men: From The Ashes relaunch. Even though Rachel was getting another separate book with Betsy Braddock. There are always pretenders to the throne, and Echo was host for some time recently. But a series of logos and details for three of the new X-Men comics confirm that Jean Grey is Phoenix. Forge is involved with X-Force. And NYX is indeed set in New York City.

So we have "Life! Fire! Power! Possibility! One Woman Alone In The Cosmos! Jean Grey is… Phoenix.", "The world is broken and Forge knows how to fix it. His secret weapon is… X-Force." and "Five mutants alone in the big city. Back to the real world. Welcome to… NYX."

As previously rumoured, will Phoenix be by Stephanie Phillips? Will NYX be by Alex Paknadel? Will X-Force be by Declan Shalvey? Expect more to come… with Storm, X-Factor and Wolverine details still to be released, as as well as what's happening with Rachel and Betsy…

X-MEN

Written by Jed MacKay Art by Ryan Stegman On Sale 7/10

Krakoa is no more… but the X-Men fight on! From their new base in Alaska, the X-Men raise a flag of defiance! Join Cyclops, Beast, Magneto, Psylocke, Kid Omega, Temper (formerly Oya), Magik and Juggernaut as they assemble against new forces, battling for the destiny and philosophy of the mutant species. Mutant business is their business. UNCANNY X-MEN

Written by Gail Simone Art by David Marquez On Sale 8/7

Outlaw heroes once again, the X-Men embark on a new mission! Making themselves at home in the Big Easy, the X-Men protect a world that hates and fears them! Join Rogue, Gambit, Nightcrawler, Jubilee, and Wolverine on explosive super hero adventures. Uncanny as ever, the X-Men are back to saving the day mutant-style! "I think X-Fans are special in that we identify with having something different about us…and you're going to feel that in this book, and what it means to have that thing about you that's different, or exceptional. We go deep into the emotional part of that," Simone told the crowd. "David Marquez is the perfect artist for this book," she continued. "He does amazing action, amazing character work, and he's really excited about getting into the characters appearing in this book. I knew from the very first panel that this book was going to be super exciting and gorgeous. He just knows how to knock it out of the park!" EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN

Written by Eve L. Ewing Art by Carmen Carnero On Sale 9/4

Mutantkind's two greatest teachers mold the next generation of X-Men! Kate Pryde has returned home to Chicago following the war with Orchis. Having stepped away from the world of mutantdom, she is nevertheless called back into action as she crosses paths with a trio of new young mutants, Bronze, Axo, and Melee, who clearly need training and guidance. Unfortunately for Kate, Emma Frost thinks so as well! "Longtime fans of Kitty Pryde can count on the kinds of adventures you expect from her as a classic favorite, while I hope new and old readers alike will get to love this all-new team of young mutants," Ewing shared. "Kitty, the one-time kid sister figure of the X-Men, has to reckon with her own memories—good and bad—of being a child of Xavier as she navigates a role as leader and mentor for a new generation of mutants who are trying to make their way in a time of crisis." "I always try to strike a chord between appealing to veteran comics fans and new readers, but since so many people fell in love with the X-Men as teens and this book is about a team of young folks, that feels especially important to me here," she continued. "I hope that for some 13- or 14-year-old readers, this might be the first comic book they pick up. "Working on this series has been a ton of fun already, as Carmen Carnero's art is bringing so much dynamism to these pages and the entire X-team of writers is in a flurry sharing scripts and feedback and ideas," she added.

