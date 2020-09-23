You Already Read A Chunk Of X Of Swords: Creation – But It Changed

Originally planned for Free Comic Book Day earlier this year, Marvel's X-Men comic ran an X Of Swords preview (if we but knew it) by Jonathan Hickman and Pepe Larraz later in the summer. For days of mutants yet to come, creatures summoning other creature, a visit to the Starlight Citadel and a tarot reading by the Omniversal Majestrix herself, Opal Luna Saturnyne.

Those pages are all repeated in today's X Of Swords: Creation #1 which gives us a little context – as well as what we picked up in Excalibur #12 and X-Men #12. But there have been some changes. Some minor, some major. so the creature that was summoned for Free Comic Book Day X-Men… but gets a more personal pronoun in X Of Swords: Creation #1.

Which continues in the way the creature is addressed, in Free Comic Book Day X-Men…

And in Creation #1

Just a little more personal, right? While the sacrifice of a star in Free Comic Book Day X-Men…

…becomes far more self-determining in Creation #1.

Talking of whom, we now get a new introduction and a new title. From Free Comic Book Day X-Men.

And from Creation #1.

The rightful ruler of Otherworld. Or, at least, the observer of all the chaos. We previously saw the bowlels of the Starlight Citadel.

But now we have mention of the Fair and Foul Kingdoms – and know that The Fury and Mad Jim Jaspers have their own worlds within worlds.

Saturnyne gets a more poetic choice of words, from before…

…and after.

Might the change foreshadow something for her? These, however, are all minor changes. The much greater changes are in the reading of the tarot cards. From age, wishy washy statements, they are now far more specific. Here they are, running from Free Comic Book Day first and then the new X OF Swords: Creation readings, for the sake of comparison.

Zombies!

They sound like right dicks now…

No mention of sacrifice. Even though this issue contains at least one…

The Genesis/Annihilation half-half image has a little more hope now, shaping her future rather than abandoning it.

No more talk of betrayal. And more talk of swords…

X OF SWORDS CREATION #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUL200583

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

X OF SWORDS – CHAPTER 1

A tower. A mission. A gathering of armies.

Rated T+In Shops: Sep 23, 2020

SRP: $6.99

