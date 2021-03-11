 You Promised Me Darkness #1 From Behemoth Comics Sells Over 30,000

You Promised Me Darkness, the new comic book series by Damian Connelly published by Behemoth Comics. And it seems to have done a little better than expected, with orders topping 30,000, ahead of going on sale in comic shops on the 14th of April. It has been helped along the way with several exclusive retailer variant cover deals, but it's still impressive for a launch black-and-white title without a lot of history behind it. They had over 20,000 as standard to comic stores and another 10,000 for the exclusive variant covers.

As a result, the publisher will be going to a second printing of the comic book, but won't schedule that until the first issue has been published.

As a result, Behemoth Comics has lined up a sequel to the first mini-series from Damian Connelly, with a release set for later this year. This halts production on a scheduled spin-off series, although the publisher insists that the spin-off series is still in production.

Approximately every 75 years, Halley's Comet orbits around the sun, and every time this happens people around the world are born with incredible abilities, special auras that grant them with supernatural skills, but those auras can also be cursed. Yuko and Sebastian, two siblings with special auras are constantly running from an evil being, known as the "Anti-everything," who feeds from these special auras, getting stronger with each intake. This being is obsessed with these brothers' auras and will not stop until he feasts on them.

This newest release marks the best-selling title in the first-year publisher's line-up and also the first to cross 20,000 copies on initial orders. Behemoth has recently been in the news for their acquisition of Amigo Comics in 2020 as well as their multi-year global distribution deal with Simon & Schuster. Licensed titles like Hotline Miami: Wildlife and A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night have been notable for comic book readers and collectors, with more to come.