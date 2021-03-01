More Comic Publishers Leaving Diamond Books For Simon & Schuster

Diamond Books is the bookstore distribution sister company to Diamond Comic Distributors. It distributes graphic novels to bookstores, on and offline, including Amazon. Image Comics is its biggest client, after Marvel went to Hachette and DC went to Penguin Random House. However, in recent months, there's a pattern of a number of smaller comic book publishers taking their bookstore and Amazon business to Simon & Schuster, the book publisher and distributor. Given that the likes of The Walking Dead provided many inroads for Diamond and helped save the company from bankruptcy a few years ago, one can presume what Simon & Shuster is offering is even greater access to that world.

Because Simon & Shuster already includes amongst their publisher distribution deals, Ahoy Comics, Boom Studios, Insight Editions, Legendary Comics, Oni Press, Rebellion, Source Point Press, Viz Media, Keenspot and Humanoids. Some of them are national and some international deals. Boom Studios, for example, uses Diamond Books for everywhere that is not the USA, Canada, the UK and Ireland.

The latest is Vault Comics, based in Missoula, Montana, which will see Simon & Schuster handle distribution worldwide beginning in two months, on the 1st of May, 2021. They do underline that direct market retailers will still be able to order Vault titles through Diamond Comic Distributors.

Last week, New York-based Artists Writers & Artisans (AWA) Studios did similar stating, Simon & Schuster will handle book market sales and distribution to the United States and Canada beginning today, the 1st of March.

Michael Perlman, Vice President, General Manager, Simon & Schuster Publisher Services gave the PR quote "We look forward to helping them expand their presence in the market, and providing them with the best support possible to help them grow their business" with AWA Studios CCO, getting PR-quoted, saying "AWA's first wave of trade paperbacks performed well above expectations, so I am very excited to enter into a distribution agreement with Simon & Schuster, who will no doubt help us reach an even broader audience."

Also last week, Red 5 Comics signed a multi-year agreement with Simon & Schuster to distribute its line of trade paperbacks and graphic novels to the global bookstore market.

And at the end of last year, Dallas-based Behemoth Comics stated that they had "entered a multi-year exclusive distribution agreement with Simon & Schuster, effective 2021. The agreement will cover the global market for trade paperbacks."

In September last year, Scout Comics signed an exclusive distribution deal with Simon & Schuster.

In August last year, Z2 Comics stated that the company has already entered into an agreement with Simon & Schuster, Inc. to distribute its titles into the global book trade. Z2 publisher Josh Frankel was PR-quoted saying "While we continue to expand the integration with artists and musicians across our business, we wanted to reflect the excitement around our brand and the projects we are involved in, the best of which just may be yet to come.

One wonders who else Simon & Schuster, might be adding to their graphic novel exclusive distribution deals.