Young Justice: Targets #5 Preview: The Plot Thickens

The teams prepare to have their world's rocked when they head to Bialya to investigate Lex Luthor in this preview of Young Justice: Targets #5.

YOUNG JUSTICE: TARGETS #5

DC Comics

0822DC220

0822DC221 – Young Justice: Targets #5 Meghan Hetrick Cover – $4.99

0822DC222 – Young Justice: Targets #5 Paul Renaud Cover – $4.99

(W) Greg Weisman (A/CA) Christopher Jones

The search for Queen Perdita continues and the conspiracy behind her abduction deepens as Lex Luthor's involvement becomes apparent! Now the Outsiders and Gorilla Squad head to a Lexcorp robotics factory in Bialya to investigate further, and what they find will rock them to their core!

In Shops: 10/25/2022

SRP: $3.99

