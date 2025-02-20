Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: comicspro, ultimate spider-man

Your First Look At Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion At ComicsPRO

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1 is coming from Deniz Camp, Cody Zighlar and Jonas Scharf, in June 2025. And kicking off the big Ultimate crossover event… with Ultimates, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Wolverine and X-Men.

I previously got word that Marvel Comics was to publish Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion #1 in June with covers by Francesco Mobili and Kaare Andrews. What is it all about? In the Timeslide comic, they teased "Ultimate Incursion", and in Jonathan Hickman lore, an incursion occurs when one universe smashes into a parallel universe, leaving only one surviving. Free Comic Book Day in May promised the first event of the new Ultimate Universe, is it likely to be Ultimate Incursion? And will Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion #1 be the first book to spill out of it? Um… yes, yes it is.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

Written by Joe Kelly, Deniz Camp & Cody Ziglar

Art by John Romita Jr. & Jonas Scharf

Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr. remind us who Peter Parker and SPIDER-MAN are! Plus, an exclusive prologue to this summer's blockbuster ULTIMATE event from Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar & Jonas Scharf!

The current Ultimate line is made up of Ultimate Spider-Man by Hickman and Marco Checchetto with Peter Parker, now having been bitten by a radioactive spider in adulthood as opposed to a teenager, raising his two children with his wife Mary Jane Watson. Ultimate Black Panther with vibranium gaining new world-changing properties by Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli. Ultimate X-Men as a Japanese comic book set amongst emerging mutant children, written and illustrated by Peach Momoko. The Ultimates with a new version of the Avengers patchworked together by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri, and Ultimate Wolverine by Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio.

Catch up with all out ComicsPRO breaking news using this link if you want… ComicsPRO is a trade association for comic book retailers, a volunteer non-profit organization that states it is dedicated to improving the comic book specialty market. Since the decline of Diamond, ComicsPRO Summit has become the central annual comic book retailer meet-up occasion.

