Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ultimate, ultimate spider-man

Marvel To Publish Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion in June 2025

Marvel Comics to publish Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion #1 in June 2025

Article Summary Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion #1 debuts in June 2025 with Jonathan Hickman writing.

Marvel teases a major "Ultimate Incursion" event in the new Ultimate Universe.

The current Ultimate line features Spider-Man, Black Panther, X-Men, and more.

Catch up on recent Marvel comics announcements and upcoming series launches.

I got word that Marvel Comics is to publish Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion #1 in June by Jonathan Hickman, with covers by Francesco Mobili and Kaare Andrews. What is it all about? In the Timeslide comic, they teased "Ultimate Incursion", and in Jonathan Hickman lore, an incursion occurs when one universe smashes into a parallel universe, leaving only one surviving. Free Comic Book Day in May promised the first event of the new Ultimate Universe, is it likely to be Ultimate Incursion? And will Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion #1 be the first book to spill out of it?

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

Written by Joe Kelly, Deniz Camp & Cody Ziglar

Art by John Romita Jr. & Jonas Scharf

Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr. remind us who Peter Parker and SPIDER-MAN are! Plus, an exclusive prologue to this summer's blockbuster ULTIMATE event from Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar & Jonas Scharf!

The current Ultimate line is made up of Ultimate Spider-Man by Hickman and Marco Checchetto with Peter Parker, now having been bitten by a radioactive spider in adulthood as opposed to a teenager, raising his two children with his wife Mary Jane Watson. Ultimate Black Panther with vibranium gaining new world-changing properties by Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli. Ultimate X-Men as a Japanese comic book set amongst emerging mutant children, written and illustrated by Peach Momoko. The Ultimates with a new version of the Avengers patchworked together by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri, and Ultimate Wolverine by Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio.

You can catch up with some of my other Marvel Comics announcement leaks over the last couple of days right here. Some have even been confirmed!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!