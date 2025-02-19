Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ,

Marvel To Publish Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion in June 2025

Marvel Comics to publish Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion #1 in June 2025

I got word that Marvel Comics is to publish Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion #1 in June by Jonathan Hickman, with covers by Francesco Mobili and Kaare Andrews. What is it all about? In the Timeslide comic, they teased "Ultimate Incursion", and in Jonathan Hickman lore, an incursion occurs when one universe smashes into a parallel universe, leaving only one surviving. Free Comic Book Day in May promised the first event of the new Ultimate Universe, is it likely to be Ultimate Incursion? And will Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion #1 be the first book to spill out of it?

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

Written by Joe Kelly, Deniz Camp & Cody Ziglar
Art by John Romita Jr. & Jonas Scharf
Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr. remind us who Peter Parker and SPIDER-MAN are! Plus, an exclusive prologue to this summer's blockbuster ULTIMATE event from Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar & Jonas Scharf!

The current Ultimate line is made up of Ultimate Spider-Man by Hickman and Marco Checchetto with Peter Parker, now having been bitten by a radioactive spider in adulthood as opposed to a teenager, raising his two children with his wife Mary Jane WatsonUltimate Black Panther with vibranium gaining new world-changing properties by Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli. Ultimate X-Men as a Japanese comic book set amongst emerging mutant children, written and illustrated by Peach MomokoThe Ultimates with a new version of the Avengers patchworked together by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri, and Ultimate Wolverine by Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio.

