Your Patriotic Superhero vs Hooded Cultists in Pep Comics #7 From 1940

Pep Comics was a comic book anthology published by MLJ Comics – later known as Archie Comics – and ran from 1939 to 1987. While it is best known as the comic book series that introduced Archie Andrews, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and the town of Riverdale to America, that only came along a couple of years in. Originally the comic book was best known for introducing the first patriotic superhero character with a costume based on the American flag, The Shield, published a year before Captain America. It would also feature The Comet, the first superhero to die on the page, and for the other characters to deal with his legacy, including yesterday's featured character, the Hangman.

So, as you might have surmised by now, a CBCS 4.0 slabbed copy of Pep Comics #7 from 1940 featuring The Shield on the cover by Irv Novick. Mort Meskin and Charles Biro, is up for auction from Heritage Auctions today, currently with bids totalling $252. With The Shield story The Ballpark Murderers from creators of the character Harry Shorten and Irv Novick, and The Comet story The Flying Juggernaut by Abner Sundell and probably The Comet's creator Jack Cole.

The Shield was originally the chemist Joe Higgins, the son of army chemist Lieutenant Tom Higgins who was working on a chemical formula for super strength, but killed by the Nazi saboteur Hans Fritz. Joe took over the project, perfected the solution and used it on himself, while exposing himself to X-Rays, triggering, super strength, the ability able to make great leaps, and invulnerability. He then becomes an FBI agent, his identity known early to J. Edgar Hoover. Pep Comics #7 goes under the hammer today, even as it shows the patriotic Shield, working for the government, busting open a hooded cult. The subtext isn't that deep…

