Zack Snyder Talks "Grown Up" Superhero Comics With Frank Miller

Zack Snyder Talks "Grown Up" Superhero Comics With Frank Miller, while guest-editing superhero edition of Inverse Magazine

Article Summary Zack Snyder guest-edits Inverse, focusing on sex and superheroes in comics.

Discussion with Frank Miller on comics, adult themes, and storytelling.

Snyder and Miller examine superhero morality and character realism.

Insightful quotes from Miller and Snyder challenge traditional comic norms.

Zack Snyder is guest-editing the magazine Inverse for its Superhero issue. Though what he really wants to talk about is sex.Zack Snyder Talks Grown Up Superhero Comics With Frank Miller He tells Frank Miller, " Look, here's the thing, I was approached by Inverse to curate an issue of their online magazine, and they were like, "What do you want to talk about in comic books?" The first thing I said is, "I want to talk about sex." And they were like, "Jesus, OK, well…" And then I said, "OK, but you know what I'm saying?" If I said to my father like, "Oh, I want to work in comic books," he'd be like, "Oh, that's cute. You're going to work with the children." But my perception of comic books is that — and it's partly your fault, Frank — I perceive comic books as one of the most complete storytelling formats where the artist, with words and pictures, can describe the human condition in the most complicated and beautiful way. And so I told them, "Look, I really want to explore the perception of comic books as an adult medium with adult themes, real struggles, and psychologically complex characters that are fully formed in their morality, or lack thereof, and really hold up a mirror to us as a society."

Of course, he doesn't actually talk about sex and comic books, just sex and superheroes in comic books, which is a whole different thing. This is a place for Dan and Laurie in the Owlmobile in Watchmen rather than Lost Girls and Neonomicon. The gay article is about Dick Grayson, the kink article is about Wonder Woman and X-Men, and we get a history of Batman's sex life rather than Black Kiss, Grindhouse, Love And Rockets or 3 In A Bed. Because this a superhero issue rather than a comics issue, but even that brings the focus closer as we get an article about superheroes killing as well, though more Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman than The Boys, The Authority and Maximortal. Even though Snyder talks about his origin in Heavy Metal Magazine, and his love for Frank Miller's work on Sin City and 300, he keeps his focus narrow, even if his language is broad. Zack, there should be some fun news about Heavy Metal Magazine today… keep an eye out on Bleeding Cool in the next hour or so. And hey, we get some fun quotes along the way. I always like to hear what Zack – and Frank – have to say.

"The notorious old TV show, the one with Adam West and Burt Ward. I mean, that was a goof. It was basically a snide take on stuff that I remember that I absolutely loved. I loved the comic book characters and the TV show was constantly telling you how stupid the comic book was… So, without question, I was rejecting that damn show more than anything when I did Dark Knight Returns." – Frank Miller "I mean, at first, Zack, I approached this kind of thing almost like just a rebellious adolescent. I was told Batman could never fire a gun. I was told by the editor with absolute conviction. So, I came up with an excuse for him to fire a rifle, even though it was just a grappling hook into the side of a building, but it was just to get that picture of him holding it. I don't like these absolute dicta." – Frank Miller "Well, it's cool because if you can create a scenario where Batman has to shoot a gun and someone says, "Well, Batman can't shoot a gun." And you're like, "Well, what should he do in this scenario then?" And then if someone says, "Well, don't put him in that scenario." I'm like, "Well, that's a weak character." You can't have a character where we're modifying this scenario because he can't exist in it. That's not realistic. Now we're just creating scenarios that his morality can work inside of, rather than the other way around." – Zack Snyder "Absolutely right, Zack. That's not creative." – Frank Miller

Batman shot people with big guns in Batman VS Superman of course. Quite a lot of times… but it's Dave Gibbons talking about everything who, as ever, usually has the wisest words…

