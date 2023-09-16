Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: cullen bunn, Invasive, oni press, rick and morty, zander cannon

Zander Cannon on Rick And Morty in Oni Press December 2023 Solicits

Oni Press' December 2023 solicits has Cullen Bunn & Jesus Hervac's Invasive, and Rafer Roberts & Zander Cannon's Rick And Morty

One day, DC Comics will publish Zander Cannon's Top Ten Season Two Part Two. But for now, Oni Press' December 2023 Solicitations sees the launch of Cullen Bunn and Jesus Hervac's Invasive, as well as Rafer Roberts and Zander Cannon's Rick In A Box for Rick And Morty. as well as Faceless and the Family #2, Dwellings #3, The Man from Maybe #3, Kaijumax Book Three Deluxe Edition, Rick and Morty Vol 1: The Space Shake Saga Part 1, Rick and Morty: Meeseeks, P.I. #2, Rick and Morty #12, and Mika And The Gurgler.

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS: RICK IN A BOX #1

WRITTEN BY RAFER ROBERTS

ART BY ZANDER CANNON

COVER A BY ZANDER CANNON

MANGA VARIANT BY JEYODIN

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY RAFER ROBERTS

From Harvey Award nominee Rafer Roberts (Grumble) and Eisner Award winner Zander Cannon (Kaijumax) comes Rick and Morty's hairiest predicament of the year! Rick and Morty return from their latest escapade . . . bent a little out of shape. They just need some

time away in their sealed orgone chamber to return to their normal shape, size, and metabolic stability.

As days turn into weeks, the world begins to recover from the chaotic influence of Rick Sanchez, until Jerry f**ks it all up by using Rick's special shampoo and releasing a horde of nanobot-infused hair dolls—yep, hair dolls—on an unsuspecting populace. ON SALE DECEMBER 13TH, 2023 | $5.99 | 40 pgs. | FC

RICK AND MORTY VOL 1: THE SPACE SHAKE SAGA PART 1

WRITTEN BY ALEX FIRER

ART BY FRED C. STRESING & MARC ELLERBY

COVER A BY FRED C. STRESING

The madcap world of Rick and Morty™ relaunches with a brand-new volume perfect for new and old fans alike!

What if Goldenfold, not Rick Sanchez, were the supreme intelligence in the universe? Rick, Morty, and all realities face the oppressive power of mathematics, and Rick may never get that ideal milkshake.

In pursuit of mathematical perfection, in which endless adventures are possible, the Goldenfolds—and reluctant niece, Noelle—seek domination across the multiverse. Can love withstand family obligation, and who is that skeevy-looking tech bro trying to be Rick's best friend? What's his deal? ON SALE DECEMBER 13TH, 2023 | $21.99 | 168 pgs. | FC

RICK AND MORTY: MEESEEKS, P.I. #2 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY FRED C. STRESING

COVER A BY FRED C. STRESING

MANGA VARIANT BY GINA ALLNATT

HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) BY MARCO FINNEGAN & FRED C. STRESING

The plot thickens as Mr. Meeseeks plays detective in this thrilling interdimensional noir!

Detective Meeseeks and Jerry's search for the interdimensional cable remote turned up more than they bargained for when hired goons almost beat them to a pulp. But a random note addressed to the unlikely duo assures they are rattling the right cages. Who is this mysterious "Deep Throat"? And where in the heck is that remote?!

ON SALE DECEMBER 20TH, 2023 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC

RICK AND MORTY #12

WRITTEN BY ALEX FIRER

ART BY MARC ELLERBY

COVER A BY MARC ELLERBY

MANGA VARIANT BY FRED C. STRESING

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY RYAN LEE

FINAL ISSUE!!! (OR IS IT?!?!) The whole of the Rick and Morty omniverse teeters on the brink of a terrifying precipice! The battle between math and science, the gods and stinky man, comes to a head as Rick, Nunzumel, and the Goldenfolds fight over a dead planet with the only remaining space milkshake. But Morty and Noelle have stolen the last working ship and have left for Earth to be together, leaving Rick and his ego to fend for himself.

ON SALE DECEMBER 27TH, 2023 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC

INVASIVE #1 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY CULLEN BUNN

ART BY JESÚS HERVÁS

COVER A BY JESÚS HERVÁS

COVER B BY LUANA VECCHIO

COVER C BY BRIAN LEVEL

FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) BY LUANA VECCHIO

B&W VARIANT (1:15) BY BRIAN LEVEL

VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY JAE LEE

B&W VARIANT (1:50) BY JAE LEE

Beyond excess, beyond ethics, beyond science. . . Enter a terrifying new experiment in pain from Eisner Award nominee Cullen Bunn (The Sixth Gun, Basilisk) and acclaimed illustrator Jesús Hervás (The Empty Man)!

Dr. Carrie Reynolds was a veteran trauma surgeon with a godlike mastery of muscle and bone. But outside the operating room, her rigidly ordered life spiraled into chaos when her daughter, Heather—a recovering plastic surgery addict—suddenly disappeared, only to mysteriously reemerge in a catatonic state, her vocal cords removed . . . the latest in a series of victims scarred by a battery of brazenly cruel medical procedures that have baffled police and left an alarming number of once-ordinary citizens maimed, mutilated, or dead on arrival.

Deep beneath the streets of Carrie's city, a new kind of underground hospital has just opened its doors . . . and, once inside, there are no rules, no oaths, and no taboos too deep to not to be broken. Together, a new class of surgeon has sworn to pierce the final threshold of accepted medical orthodoxy one incision at a time. The scalpel is their tool. The alleys are their operating theater. Murder is their medicine. And only Carrie can stop what they're planning next . . .

ON SALE DECEMBER 6TH, 2023 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC

FACELESS AND THE FAMILY #2 (of #4)

WRITTEN & ART BY MATT LESNIEWSKI

COVER A BY MATT LESNIEWSKI WITH DAVE STEWART

COVER B BY MATTHEW ALLISON

FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) BY MATTHEW ALLISON

B&W VARIANT (1:20) BY MATT LESNIEWSKI

The must-read experience in visionary comics storytelling continues! From the distorted imagination of Eisner nominated writer and artist Matt Lesniewski (Mind MGMT Bootleg) comes the next epic chapter of this soon-to-be graphic classic!

On a quest to reclaim the face he sacrificed to a troubled past, the man called Faceless and his new band of friends and followers are on a quest to the Hand Planet's most notorious metropolis: Pinky Town!

(It's not our fault you haven't heard of it yet!)!

ON SALE DECEMBER 6TH, 2023 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | B&W

DWELLINGS #3 (of 3)

WRITTEN & ART BY JAY STEPHENS

COVER A BY JAY STEPHENS

COVER B BY TRADD MOORE

BLOODY VARIANT (1:10) BY JAY STEPHENS

The sold-out horror hit of 2023 returns to the scene of the crime for one FINAL scare!

Welcome back to Elwich—where murderous and horrifying secrets sleep just below the pristine surface, slithering in the shadows of this otherwise quiet and idyllic small town.

The cute-creepy mashup from Emmy Award–winning, Eisner Award–nominated cartoonist and animator Jay Stephens (Secret Saturdays, Jetcat Clubhouse) returns from the grave for two more tales of small-town horror. Readers with coulrophobia beware: in this issue, creepy clowns are quite the scare! See for yourself the shock, terror, and fun that is . . . Dwellings!

ON SALE DECEMBER 20TH, 2023 | $9.99 | 72 pgs. | FC

THE MAN FROM MAYBE #3 (of 3)

WRITTEN BY JORDAN THOMAS

ART BY SHAKY KANE

COVER A BY SHAKY KANE

COVER B BY DAVID LAFUENTE

CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT (1:10) BY SHAKY KANE

FULL ART VARIANT (1:15) BY DAVID LAFUENTE

SHOWDOWN AT THE SKINLESS CITADEL!

The Man From Maybe and his compadres have tracked the world-ending threat—Heart of the Purple Claw—to a cesspool that passes for a city: the Skinless Citadel. Filled with the worst that humanity has to offer, it's enough to make a Dino-Naut blush! Surrounded on all sides by infected reavers and scavengers, with billionaire madman Harvard Denny bearing down on them in his own twisted version of the Enola Gay, our heroes do their best to stay alive in an increasingly inhospitable environment. It's carpet bombs galore as the whole insane adventure gets blown SKY HIGH!ON SALE DECEMBER 13TH, 2023 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC

KAIJUMAX BOOK THREE DELUXE EDITION

WRITTEN BY ZANDER CANNON

ART & COVER BY ZANDER CANNON

A city doomed—A HARDCOVER INCARNATE! Collecting Season 5 #1–6 and Season 6 #1–6, this complete, annotated edition spans the vast physical, temporal, and socioeconomic distances between the corrupt Kaijumax prison, the impartial halls of cosmic justice, and the burning skies of a three-pronged alien invasion. From the tony suburbs of the Nebula of the Eternal Sunrise to the monster-battling pits of Tokyo's underworld, follow the rise, fall, and cruel education of Kaijumax regulars Electrogor, Pikadon, Hermie, Nobuko Matsumoto, Daniel, Sharkmon, Sprinkles the Unidragon—and all your favorites! May their grotesque fates haunt your dreams for millennia to come!

ON SALE DECEMBER 20TH 2023 | $59.99 | 336 pgs. | FC



MIKA AND THE GURGLER

WRITTEN BY AGATA LOTH-IGNACIUK

ART & COVER BY BERENIKA KOŁOMYCKA

Meet Mika—a young explorer who faces familiar-yet-not-fully-known objects and obstacles around her house. Today's newest challenge? The "gurgler" that spins, spews, whirrs, beeps, and even swallows things whole! With the help of her friends, Mika is able to rescue her frog from the malicious machine and learn that not everything is as scary as it may seem. Perfect for the youngest comic readers, Mika and the Gurgler is sweet, simple, and charmingly playful!

ON SALE DECEMBER 6TH, 2023 | $14.99 | 32 pgs. | FC

