Zenescope Impose Minimum Price On Amazon Marketplace Graphic Novels

Zenescope Entertainment has sent the following letter to retailers, specifically those who sell Zenescope comic books on Amazon Marketplace. They write;

Dear Valued Retailer, Please be advised that if you are reselling our products Amazon you must sell them at our MAP (manufacturers approved pricing). That price is the retail price printed on our books and the price that we sell products for on our website. We will be enforcing this policy starting immediately and if you are selling products on Amazon below MAP pricing those products will be removed or suspended from sale on the Amazon site. Please let us know if you have any questions.

This means that online retailers using Amazon may not undercut the Zenescope in-store price. So The Watcher, coming out in September, is listed at the full cover price – and Amazon Marketplace sellers are no longer able to undercut it – but will that affect Amazon itself?

This only applies to Amazon Marketplace of course, retailers are (so far) able to sell elsewhere online or in store at any price they want. But the ubiquity of Amazon, the news that Amazon Marketplace will no longer be able to undercut comic book stores on Zenescope begs the question – will any other comic book publishers follow suit? In the past, some publishers say that they are unable to prevent Amazon from discounting their titles. Zenescscope seems to be saying that's might not true any more.

If nothing else, it is a question bricks and mortar stores will be able to put to every comic book publisher aside from Zenescope at every opportunity going forwards. Could this be the beginning of a change in the way books – and graphic novels – are sold online?

Zenescope Entertainment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher Pennsylvania, co-founded by Joe Brusha and Ralph Tedesco in 2005. Zenescope publishes action, fantasy and horror titles.