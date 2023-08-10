Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Creepshwo, skybound, zoe thorogood

Zoe Thorogood Joins Skybound's Creepshow in November From Image Comics

And in November, Zoe Thorogood will be joining Creepshow Vol 2 #3 published by Skybound/Image Comics, but it's one of many.

And in November, the multi-Eisner-nominated Zoe Thorogood will be joining Creepshow Vol 2 #3 published by Skybound/Image Comics in which she writes and draws the story of a woman who discovers the fountain of youth, and the terrifying journey into "Eternity, Eternity, Eternity". as well as drawing a cover for the comic. The volume will also include novelist Joel Farrelly and Goran Sudžuka telling the tale of a gem heist gone wrong with a Lovecraftian twist in "Sacrifices" and the next release in the set of 1:10 incentive connecting covers by iconic horror artist Skinner.

But it looks like it will be a busy few months for Zoe Thorogood.

Here's a look at everything coming up… that has been announced so far, at least. There's a reason we named her the next big thing in comics.

HACK SLASH BACK TO SCHOOL #1 (OF 4) CVR A THOROGOOD

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230421

AUG230422 – HACK SLASH BACK TO SCHOOL #1 (OF 4) CVR B SEELEY – 3.99

AUG230423 – HACK SLASH BACK TO SCHOOL #1 (OF 4) CVR C CASELLI – 3.99

AUG230424 – HACK SLASH BACK TO SCHOOL #1 (OF 4) CVR D SEELEY – 3.99

(W) Zoe Thorogood (A / CA) Zoe Thorogood

MINISERIES PREMIERE

HACK/SLASH returns with an untold tale and critically acclaimed cartoonist ZOE THOROGOOD at the bloody helm!

Slasher hunter Cassie Hack is only just getting used to her man-monster partner, Vlad, when she's drawn into a new case involving a murderous bunny mascot, dead kids, and an entire squad of maladjusted teenage serial-killer hunters!

A completely new chapter in the beloved, long-running series that's perfect for new readers and old fans alike, just in time for Halloween.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HARLEY QUINN: BLACK + WHITE + REDDER #4

Written by ZOE THOROGOOD, SEAN LEWIS, and KYLE STARKS

Art by ZOE THOROGOOD, HAYDEN SHERMAN, and CHRIS SCHWEIZER

Cover by JOE QUINONES

Variant cover by CHRIS BACHALO

1:25 variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 4 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 10/17/23

Eisner nominee Zoe Thorogood has Harley recruit seven girls who compete to be her sidekick, but their attempts to be like Harley give her a bit of an identity crisis! Kyle Starks (Peacemaker Tries Hard!) and Chris Schweizer reacquaint Harley with an old college friend who needs her help to get back at their mutual bully! And Sean Lewis (King Spawn) and Hayden Sherman (DC Pride 2023) take Harley into the future, where an alien invasion might destroy the Earth, but more importantly, interrupt her favorite show!

LIFE IS STRANGE: FORGET-ME-NOT #1 by Zoe Thorogood, Claudia Leonardi and Andrea Izzo

FORGET-ME-NOT introduces two fan-favourite characters from Life Is Strange: True Colors to the unique Titan Comics timeline. Psychic empath guitarist Alex Chen and drummer, DJ, and super-nerd Steph Gingrich are now touring their band across smalltown America; a tour of crusty venues, distracted audiences, and cold nights huddled in their camper van. As the days blur together, Alex and Steph begin to doubt their choices – until they find another lost soul on the side of the road, a mysterious teenager named Lily. Alex and Steph take Lily under their wing, to uncover the truth of what she's running from. But there's more to Lily than meets the eye, as she struggles under the weight of heartache and memories from lives she hasn't lived. An all-too-familiar story for Alex, who's lived her life buffeted by the emotions of others. Is there time to save Lily from a similar lonely fate? 13th of December, 2023.

