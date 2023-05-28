Zoe Thorogood, Working On Superhero Comics By The End Of The Year Zoe Thorogood, Lisa Wood and Kit Buss were interviewed by comic book dealer and historian Duncan McAlpine at MCM London Comic Con/

Zoe Thorogood, Lisa Wood and Kit Buss were interviewed by comic book dealer and historian Duncan McAlpine at MCM London Comic Con yesterday in a panel entitled Indie Comics Are Still Punk!

Zoe Thorogood is best known for drawing Joe Hill's Rain, and writing and drawing It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth and The Impending Blindness of Billie Scott, previously celebrated by Bleeding Cool. But her work has appeared with covers and short pieces in the likes of DC Pride, Women Of Marvel, Department Of Truth, Image!, Overwatch, Ice Cream Man, Crowded, Hey Amateur, home Sick Pilots, Poppys Inferno, Ha Ha, Proctor Valley Road, Eve, Life Is Strange, Edge Of Spider-Verse and The Mighty Barbarians.

Lisa Wood is the founder of Thought Bubble, but as Tula Lotay, is also an experienced comics artist just nominated for an Eisner for her Barnstormers series with Scott Snyder for ComiXology Originals and Dark Horse Comics, but also known for drawing Supreme: Blue Rose, an ensemble cast on Bodies, as well as an issue of The Wicked + The Divine, All Star Batman, American Vampire, The Witching Hour, Red Sonja, Elaphentmen, Scarlet Witch and covers for Rebels, Everafter, Project Superpowers, Swords Of Sorro, Crash & Burn, Tomb Raider, Briggs Lans, SFSX, Walking Dead, Archangel, Nancy Drew, Catwoman, Faithless, Bloodshot, Archie and more.

And Kit Buss is known for her Critical Role designs, and Vox Machina, which brought a big and total audience to her self-published Cloven Bloodlines serie, which has seen her line beat that of Frank Miller at some shows, as well as Ghost Stories Of An Antiquary and covers for The Modern Frankenstein and Tammy & Jinty.

Talking about their history in comics and their work processes, Zoe Thorogood talked about many artists having issues with perfection, something she does not have. But she has other issues, so while she was never worried about showing her work to anyone, it was just the interaction with anyone at all that caused her problems.

She's also hit headlines recently for being the most nominated creator from the Eisner Awards, which has given her new opportunities, a bunch of projects that she can't talk about, but she does a little. One is a very sexy horror book, the other is a wholesome book based on a franchise that she is a massive fan of, and she is also doing some superhero stuff at the end of the year. She's done a little for DC Pride and Women of Marvel before, but this seems a little more substantial.

While Lisa Wood has signed up for a new "dark and sexy" Comixology story, dark and sexy, and as part of DSTLRY will be creating a new story with Becky Cloonan, first seen in Devil's Cut, out for San Diego Comic-Con.

And Kit Buss is working on her sixth Cloven Bloodlines, described as softcore folk horror, after the final publication of issue 5, what she calls "the Albatross". I just picked up my copy!

The full video of the panel will be screened by Popverse at some time in the future.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!