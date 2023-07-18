Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Image | Tagged: hack slash, tim seeley, zoe thorogood

Zoe Thorogood Writes & Draws Hack/Slash: Back To School From Image

Zoe Thorogood is writing and drawing Hack/Slash: Back To School, reviving the classic slasher comedy series created by Tim Seeley for Image.

When Bleeding Cool stated at the beginning of the year that Zoe Thorogood was to be the next big name in comic books, while her five Eisner nominations were still a dream, I stated "my source tells me, she's already got another yet-to-be-announced OGN on the schedule with Image Comics AND, I'm told, a sure-to-be-a-surprise collaboration with a long-established Image creator." Well, it looks like It's Crowded At The Centre of The Earth may be the former, and now we know the latter for sure.

Hack/Slash: Back To School, reviving the classic slasher comedy series created by Tim Seeley, Hack/Slash, and giving it YA vibes. A four-issue series launching in October. Of all the Image Comics titles and creators I considered, it wasn't this. I thought Savage Dragon was more likely. But looking at these covers, I can totally see it. Zoe says " "I love the bizarre crossroads of disturbed/sexy/gory/ sentimental that Hack/Slash sits at. It's a series of endless absurd possibilities and it's been a real joy to put my spin on it (in the form of a monster hunting school for girls with mommy issues)."

Hack/Slash publishd by Devil's Due and then published by Image, follows horror victim Cassie Hack as she strikes back at the monsters known as "slashers" who prey upon teenagers. And now it's a chance to go back to school with her.

"Hack/Slash returns with an untold tale! Slasher hunter Cassie Hack is only just getting used to her man-monster partner, Vlad, when she's drawn into a new case involving a murderous bunny mascot, dead kids, and an entire squad of maladjusted teenage serial-killer hunters. Hack/Slash: Back to School #1 begins a completely new chapter in the beloved, long-running series that's perfect for new readers and old fans alike, just in time for Halloween."

"I've been a fan of Zoe's work since I first saw her comics on Instagram," said Seeley. "The fact that she's not only an old school fan of Hack/Slash, but had some big ideas for Cassie and Vlad makes co-creator Stefano Caselli and I proud as can be. She's going to roll right out of the Eisner awards and tell the untold tales of our sexy slasher dramedy just in time for the 20th anniversary!"

Hack/Slash: Back to School #1 will be available at comic book shops on th1 18th of October. And you can see Zoe in mid-Hack/Slash draw on Instagram a few weeks ago..

